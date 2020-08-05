Maya Hawke on Her Debut Album Blush and the Family Vibe of Stranger Things

This Must Be the Gig - Maya Hawke

This Must Be the Gig is joined by actor, poet, and musician Maya Hawke.

At 21, Hawke is making a name for herself in multiple artistic practices. You may know her as Robin Buckley from last summer’s Stranger Things 3, where she scooped up jokes with past podcast guest Joe Keery. However, this summer, she’s back with her debut album, Blush, due out August 21st via Mom + Pop Music.

Writing and working alongside musician Jesse Harris, Hawke’s crystallized vocals and straightforward, openhearted songs are exactly the intimate and honest material that one becomes close friends with in a single listen. Altogether, Blush is a powerful album that stands on its own and bodes well for a long, diverse career.

In this episode of This Must Be the Gig, Hawke discusses the origins of Blush, sharing art in the midst of a pandemic, growing into season three of Stranger Things, life in lockdown, and so much more.

Head here for more information on this week’s featured non-profit, Harlem Arts Association.

