Tim Heidecker Announces New Album Fear of Death, Shares Title Track: Stream

The album was recorded with Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs, Jonathan Rado, and more

by
on August 05, 2020, 10:01am
Tim Heidecker Fear of Death New Album Song Stream Watch
Tim Heidecker with Weyes Blood, Drew Erickson, The Lemon Twigs, Jonathan Rado, and Trey Pollard, photo courtesy of Spacebomb Records

Actor, comedian, musician, and podcast host Tim Heidecker has announced his new album Fear of Death. It drops September 25th via Spacebomb Records, and Heidecker is celebrating the news by sharing a video for its title track.

The follow-up to 2019’s What the Brokenhearted Do…, Fear of Death was recorded with an all-star band comprised of Weyes Blood, The Lemon Twigs, Jonathan Rado, Drew Erickson, and Trey Pollard. As Heidecker said in a statement, “I got to work with some of the best, and nicest, musicians in town who helped me take some shabby, simple tunes and turn them into something I’m really proud of.”

Fans of the Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! may be surprised at the seriousness of Heidecker’s music. Fear of Death is exactly what it sounds like: an earnest exploration of aging and what waits at the end of the road. But as Heidecker explained, the content took him somewhat by surprise. He said,

“I didn’t know that this record was going to be so focused on death when I was writing it. It took a minute for me to stand back and look at what I was talking about to realize that, yes, I am now a middle-aged man and my subconscious is screaming at me: ‘You are getting old, dude! You are not going to live forever! Put down that cheeseburger!’”

These morbid preoccupations are on display in the newly-released title track. “Fear of Death” is about foregoing partying and settling down into a boring life for your own good. As Weyes Blood joins in harmony, Heidecker sings,“I don’t see the value in having fun/ I think I’m done growing / Fear of death is keeping me alive.” The accompanying music video features Heidecker and band ripping through the song from inside the studio, and you can check it out below.

Fear of Death arrives September 25th and pre-orders are ongoing. Earlier this year, the multi-talented Heidecker released his cinematic political satire Mister Americaas well as the fan-assisted quarantine song “This Ain’t No Livin’”.

Fear of Death Artwork:

TimHeidecker FearOfDeathjpg Tim Heidecker Announces New Album Fear of Death, Shares Title Track: Stream

Fear of Death Tracklist:

01. Prelude To Feelings
02. Come Away With Me
03. Backwards
04. Fear of Death
05. Someone Who Can Handle You
06. Nothing
07. Say Yes
08. Property
09. Little Lamb
10. Let It Be
11. Long As I’ve Got You
12. Oh How We Drift Away

