Tim Heidecker and Weyes Blood Team For New Song “Nothing”: Stream

Tim Heidecker (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Weyes Blood (photo by Philip Cosores)

Tim Heidecker has shared a new song called “Nothing”, written and performed with Weyes Blood. It’s off his upcoming guest-heavy album Fear of Death, which comes for us all on September 25th.

As you might have guessed from the cheerful album title, “Nothing” answers the question: What matters in life? “Nothing! That’s what it amounts to, they say,” is how the song begins, and it only gets sunnier from there. “Black void waiting down the road for us one day/ We’re all gonna die alone/ There ain’t nobody gonna carry us home.” But in the meantime, we have gorgeous backing vocals from Weyes Blood to keep us company, because while “there ain’t no place where the angels roam,” that doesn’t mean we can’t find heaven on earth.



Check out “Nothing” below.

Fear of Death is the comedian/musician’s follow-up to 2019’s What the Brokenhearted Do… Other collaborators featured on the LP include The Lemon Twigs, Jonathan Rado, Drew Erickson, and Trey Pollard. Previously, we heard the title track, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Earlier this year, renaissance man Heidecker released the political satire Mister America, as well as the fan-assisted quarantine song “This Ain’t No Livin’”. This fall, he’s set to star in a new series with John C. Reilly and Fred Armisen called Moonbase 8.