Tom Hanks in Talks to Play Geppetto in Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio

Tom Hanks in talks to play Geppetto

Tom Hanks has re-entered negotiations with Disney to play Geppetto in an upcoming live-action adaptation of Pinocchio, which would reunite him with Forrest Gump and Cast Away director Robert Zemeckis (via Variety).

Hank was previously attached to the project back in 2018, when Paul King was on board to direct. King left the film in 2019, and was replaced by Zemeckis. Chris Weitz (About a Boy, Rogue One) is writing the screenplay.



Disney isn’t the only studio working on Pinocchio. Guillermo del Toro is helming a stop-motion adaptation with a cast that includes Ewan McGregor (Jiminy Cricket), David Bradley (Geppetto), Ron Pearlman (Mangiafuoco), Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton.

