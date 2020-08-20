Tom Petty’s Estate Announces Wildflowers & All the Rest Box Set

Tom Petty, photo by Mark Seliger

Tom Petty originally envisioned 1994’s Wildflowers as a double album, but was forced to cut a number of songs when it came time to finalizing the official tracklist. Some of those eventually ended up on later projects — such as Petty’s She’s the One soundtrack — however, most were stashed away in the archives for decades to come. Now, those “lost” recordings are being unearthed as part of a massive and long-awaited Wildflowers reissue.

Officially titled Wildflowers & All the Rest, the comprehensive, multi-disc collection pairs the original album with a plethora of bonus material sure to have fans giddy. Five previously unreleased tracks are contained on the “All the Rest” disc, while “Home Recordings” consists of home studio tracks. Another disc that’s called “Alternate Versions” (aka Finding Wildflowers) comes with 16 alternate takes of Wildflowers songs, captured just as Petty, his bandmates, and producer Rick Rubin neared the end of completing the final album.



The forthcoming re-release was curated by Petty’s daughters, Adria and Annakim, and wife Dana, who described it as “many, many hours of pure sonic joy.” Petty’s Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench also had a hand in putting together the sprawling effort, while longtime engineer Ryan Ulyate oversaw production.

Wildflowers & All the Rest is due out October 16th via Warner Records and will be available in multiple formats. The Super Deluxe Edition — spread across five CDs and nine LPs — boasts the most goodies, including a “Wildflowers Live” disc of 14 live performances, an introduction written by Rubin, and an essay from veteran music journalist David Fricke.

As a teaser, check out the solo demo version of “Wildflowers”. Its accompanying video features never-before-seen footage of Petty working on Wildflowers at his home. The clip was shot by Mary Atkins and co-directed by Alan Bibby and Jonny Kofoed.

In Fricke’s liner notes on the track, he writes, “It would be some time before he understood the complexity of ‘Wildflowers.’ It was, he realized, ‘me singing about me.’”

Watch it below and then head here to pre-order Wildflowers & All the Rest. For more of the reissue, listen to a demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and the previously unreleased song “There Goes Angela”.

Wildflowers & All the Rest Tracklist:

Wildflowers

01. Wildflowers

02. You Don’t Know How It Feels

03. Time to Move On

04. You Wreck Me

05. It’s Good to Be King

06. Only a Broken Heart

07. Honey Bee

08. Don’t Fade on Me

09. Hard on Me

10. Cabin Down Below

11. To Find a Friend

12. A Higher Place

13. House in the Woods

14. Crawling Back to You

15. Wake Up Time

All The Rest

01. Something Could Happen

02. Leaving Virginia Alone

03. Climb That Hill Blues

04. Confusion Wheel

05. California

06. Harry Green

07. Hope You Never

08. Somewhere Under Heaven

09. Climb That Hill

10. Hung Up and Overdue

Home Recordings

01. There Goes Angela (Dream Away)

02. You Don’t Know How It Feels

03. California

04. A Feeling of Peace

05. Leave Virginia Alone

06. Crawling Back to You

07. Don’t Fade on Me

08. Confusion Wheel

09. A Higher Place

10. There’s a Break in the Rain (Have Love Will Travel)

11. To Find a Friend

12. Only a Broken Heart

13. Wake Up Time

14. Hung Up and Overdue

15. Wildflowers

Wildflowers Live

01. You Don’t Know How It Feels

02. Honey Bee

03. To Find a Friend

04. Walls

05. Crawling Back to You

06. Cabin Down Below

07. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

08. House in the Woods

09. Girls on LSD

10. Time to Move On

11. Wake Up Time

12. It’s Good to Be King

13. You Wreck Me

14. Wildflowers

Alternate Versions (Finding Wildflowers)

01. A Higher Place

02. Hard on Me

03. Cabin Down Below

04. Crawling Back to You

05. Only a Broken Heart

06. Drivin’ Down to Georgia

07. You Wreck Me

08. It’s Good to Be King

09. House in the Woods

10. Honey Bee

11. Girl on LSD

12. Cabin Down Below (Acoustic Version)

13. Wildflowers

14. Don’t Fade on Me

15. Wake Up Time

16. You Saw Me Comin’