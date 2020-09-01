Menu
Toots and the Maytals Singer Toots Hibbert Hospitalized in Intensive Care Unit

He is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test

on August 31, 2020, 10:53pm
Toots and the Maytals, photo courtesy of the artist

Toots Hibbert, leader of Toots and the Maytals, is in the intensive care unit at a Jamaican hospital.

Hibbert’s family confirmed his hospitalization in a statement, noting that he is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test. Fortunately, they say Hibbert “is making positive progress” and “is showing signs of improvement by the hour.”

While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test. He is resting and in good spirits, and is showing signs of improvement by the hour.

His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.

Toots and the Maytals released their newest album, Got to Be Tough, this past Friday.

