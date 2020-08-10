Menu
Trapt’s Buffalo Chip Concert Drew the Largest Crowd Ever to Witness a Concert Ever, Period.

The "Headstrong" rockers say the viral photo from their Buffalo Chip set was taken during the first song

by
on August 10, 2020, 5:29pm
4 comments
Trapt Sturgis play to a massive crowd at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip
Trapt Sturgis play to a massive crowd at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip

Even amidst one of the most partisan periods in this nation’s history, there’s at least one things most Americans still agree on: Trapt fucking sucks. Over the weekend, the “Headstrong” rockers supported their commercial smash of a new album* with a performance at the Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota that literally no one attended.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Buffalo Chip is like a Trump rally on steroids. For 10 days each summer, hundreds of thousands of bikers pack into a sprawling 600-acre campground in Sturgis, South Dakota. There, they can partake in activities such as the Air Sex World Championship, a fake orgasm contest, midget bowling, roller derby, a beer belly contest, and a cherry pie eating championship. In the evening, an array of music’s finest acts take the stage.

So you would expect if Trapt could draw a crowd anywhere, it would be at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. And yet, when it came time for the band take the stage on Sunday, there were only a few dozen people there to greet them.

After photos of Trapt’s lackluster crowd hit social media early Monday, the band spent much of the day valiantly defending itself. They referred to yours truly as a “metal core” music site run by “formerly bullied adult kids trying to turn the tables” (to be fair, that’s partially accurate). They sought to explain away the viral photo by saying it was from the “first song” of their set. “No one knew when the set would start. As soon as they heard the first song they came out to the front,” Trapt wrote in another tweet. They also dug up another photo from the show, which they say more accurately depicted the turnout. There are definitely a few more people present in said photo, but the crowd is still full of gaping holes. In fact, there’s so much room that someone even parked their motorcycle near the stage!

Mind you, this year’s Buffalo Chip is expected to draw 250,000 people, and a ton more people showed up to watch Smash Mouth play later in the day. Then again, considering we’re in the middle of a pandemic, a smaller, spaced out audience is actually a very good thing. So, from that perspective, way to go, Trapt!

* Trapt’s new album sold 600 copies.

Click Here for an Exclusive Free TIDAL Offer Before Time Runs Out
Don't Listen to Morons and Half-Wits. Wear a Mask
Don't Be Dull. Wear a Cool Mask
4 comments