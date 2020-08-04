UB40 Singer Duncan Campbell Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

Duncan Campbell, photo courtesy of UB40's Twitter

UB40 singer Duncan Campbell has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the English reggae-pop band assured fans that its 62-year-old vocalist is “already up and about” and on his way to what they “hope will be a strong and speedy recovery.”



The Grammy-nominated group asked fans to respect Campbell and his family’s privacy and added: “We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring.”

Duncan is the second Campbell sibling to front the longstanding Birmingham band. His brother Ali Campbell co-founded UB40 in 1978 and was the lead vocalist up until 2008, when he left over a dispute with his group members. Duncan stepped in to fill his spot and has been leading the outfit known for hits “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling In Love” ever since.

The third Campbell brother, Robin, remains an original member of the band to this day. Back in 2014, Ali reunited with former UB40 bandmates Astro and Mickey Virtue to put out a record under the confusing name UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey.

The Duncan-led iteration of UB40 are tentatively set to tour the UK in March 2021. Last year they released their 20th studio album, For the Many, via Shoestring Records, and you can snag a copy for yourself here.