Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

BTS Perform TV Debut of “Dynamite” at 2020 MTV VMAs: Watch

The beloved Bangtan Boys took the VMAs stage for the first time

by
on August 30, 2020, 8:57pm
BTS performs at VMAs
BTS performs at VMAs

BTS continued their world domination tonight at the 2020 MTV VMAs, where they delivered the live TV debut of their new English-language single “Dynamite”. The appearance also marked the beloved K-pop boyband’s first-ever VMAs performance.

This year’s awards ceremony was originally supposed to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, the evening’s performances were filmed remotely. In the case of BTS, they broadcasted all the way from South Korea. However, thanks to the power of green screen technology, they were able to incorporate iconic New York City locations into the background, such as Times Square and the famed cobblestoned area of DUMBO.

As with everything BTS-related, their performance was a flashy extravaganza from start to finish, highlighted by precise choreography and swoon-worthy ‘fits. The BTS ARMY has worked hard for their Bangtan Boys, and now they’ve returned the favor tenfold. Watch the video replay below.

Editors' Picks

“Dynamite” follows the seven-piece outfit’s Japanese album Map of the Soul : 7 ~ The Journey ~, a companion effort to the stellar Map of the Soul: 7Fans will have plenty more BTS to enjoy in the coming months, including a new concert film titled Break the Silence on September 24th. The K-pop superstars are also expected to drop another new album sometime before the end of 2020.

Hosted by Keke Palmer, tonight’s VMAs included other performers like Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Miley Cyrus.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Miley Cyrus Performs New Single “Midnight Sky” at 2020 MTV VMAs: Watch
Next Story
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Perform “Rain on Me” at 2020 MTV VMAs: Watch