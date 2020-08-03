EarthGang Are Strip Club-Loving Puppets In The New Video For “Top Down”: Watch

EarthGang "Top Down" music video

EarthGang have always been complimented for their kooky, colorful brand of Southern hip-hop. In the new video for their track “Top Down”, the Atlanta natives double down on those vibes and turn themselves into cartoonish puppets with all the larger-than-life energy of their fleshy selves.

Initially premiered on Adult Swim over the weekend, the video sees rappers Olu and WowGr8 cruising the streets in a convertible, posing with stacks of cash in the strip club, and even diving down to the bottom of the ocean to get frisky with puppet mermaids. It’s like The Muppets crossed with gangsta rap and it’s just as fun as it sounds.



This new clip was a collaborative effort by Chad Tennies and Mac Grant, who EarthGang previously worked with on the Night At The Museum-themed video for their song “Up”. Watch it below.

“Top Down” is a standout track from EarthGang’s 2019 Dreamville Records debut, Mirrorland, which is available for purchase here. They also contributed a few verses to Dreamville’s stacked Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation; one of those tracks, “Down Bad” (Feat. J. Cole, JID, Bas and Young Nudy), was nominated for a 2020 Grammy for “Best Rap Performance.”

Other than this video, things on the EarthGang front have been relatively quiet this year. However, Olu and WowGr8 are also part of the supergroup Spillage Village alongside J.I.D. and 6LACK, and they dropped a new single called “End of Daze” just this past June.