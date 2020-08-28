FKA twigs Wields a Mighty Sword in New Video for “Sad Day”: Watch

FKA twigs in "sad day" video

Last year we saw FKA twigs master the art of pole dancing in her “Cellophane” video. In today’s newly unveiled clip for MAGDALENE single “Sad Day”, she shows off a newly acquired skill: sword fighting.

Clocking in at over seven minutes, the visual follows twigs as she powerfully yet nimbly engages in sword combat with a dancer named Teake. Their duel begins in a restaurant before eventually spilling out into the dark and empty streets of London. At one point, the R&B singer is caught off guard and wounded, but then things take a dramatic sci-fi turn that we wouldn’t dare spoil. Watch below.



The “Sad Day” video comes from director Hiro Murai, marking his first such project since Childish Gambino’s acclaimed “This is America”. He also worked with Donald Glover on the FX hit series Atlanta.

According to a statement, twigs trained long and hard to sharpen her swordsmanship, taking three years’ worth of lessons from Master Wu of the Shaolin Wushu Centre. Filming in London also helped twigs find “magic in the city I’ve lived in for over ten years.”

MAGDALENE was named one of our favorite albums of 2019. In recent weeks, twigs has been raising money for sex workers affected by the pandemic. She’s also linked up with Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West (“Ego Death”) and 645AR (“Sum Bout U”).