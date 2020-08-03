Menu
Roger Waters and Lucius Honor John Prine With Cover Of “Hello in There”: Watch

The tribute performance aired this past weekend as part of Our Voices Together, a new concert film from Newport Folk Festival

on August 03, 2020, 10:18am
Roger Waters and Lucius cover John Prine

Shortly after John Prine passed away in April, Roger Waters dedicated an acoustic rendition of “Paradise” to The Singing Mailman. Now, the Pink Floyd rocker has returned with another tribute to the late songwriting legend: a cover of “Hello in There” featuring collaborative guests Lucius.

Waters and Lucius performed the 1971 track remotely, with both acts delicately sharing singing duties throughout the verses and chorus. The joint cover was broadcast on YouTube on Sunday as part of Our Voices Together, a new concert film from Newport Folk Festival. The film premiered during the larger “Folk on Revival Weekend” event, a three-day virtual version of Newport Folk that had to take place because of the ongoing pandemic. Other performances came courtesy of Phoebe Bridgers and Courtney Barnett, who teamed up to cover Gillian Welch, in addition to Jason Isbell, Tom Morello, Brandi Carlile, Jim James, and more.

This isn’t the first time Waters has tackled “Hello in There”. In fact, he and Prine performed the song together during the 2017 installment of Newport Folk. Find that now-classic performance and Waters and Lucius’ new cover down below.

For more of Rogers, he recently performed “Two Suns in the Sunset” from quarantine, as well as announced his new US + Them live album. As for Prine, his final recording, “I Remember Everything”, was posthumously released in June.

This past April, Consequence of Sound hosted its own tribute concert to Prine called “Angel from Maywood”, featuring Warren Haynes, Grace Potter, Norah Jones, The Decemberists’ Colin Meloy, The Head and the Heart, and John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, among others. Revisit footage from that livestream event over on our IGTV channel.

