The Rolling Stones Premiere New Video For “Scarlet”, Starring Paul Mescal: Watch

The Rolling Stones' new video for "Scarlet" starring Paul Mescal

Last month, The Rolling Stones dropped a rare, long-lost Jimmy Page collaboration called “Scarlet”, which was originally recorded back in 1974. Now, to celebrate its belated release, they’re rolling out a brand new music video for the track that stars Normal People actor Paul Mescal.

Said to be a love letter to someone named Scarlet, the clip was directed by duo Us and filmed at London’s famed Claridge’s hotel (socially distanced, of course). In it, Mescal, tie undone following a formal event, is seen playing music in what appears to be a dimly lit office or hotel room. Watch below.



“Scarlet” is one of 10 bonus tracks included on The Rolling Stones’ upcoming Goats Head Soup box set (pre-orders are now ongoing). According to Keith Richards, the song came about by happenstance when they found themselves in the same recording studio as Led Zeppelin in October 1974. Page decided to hang around after his band wrapped things up and, after the musicians got to talking, decided to record a very rough demo together. The resulting single may be somewhat rough as a result, but it’s too legendary of a crossover to let it collect dust in the band’s private archives.

The Rolling Stones haven’t been sitting idly during quarantine. In fact, the group released an excellent new single called “Living in a Ghost Town” and they’ve been regularly sticking it to Donald Trump, from threatening to sue him over unauthorized use of their music to to reissuing their 1989 live album where Richards pulled a knife on the future POTUS.