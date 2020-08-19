Sexually Repressed Fox Anchor Tucker Carlson Freaks Out Over “WAP” Video: Watch

Tucker Carlson commenting on "WAP"

Nothing quite scares conservative men like a woman expressing her sexuality on her own terms. Add in the fact that she’s Black, too, and you’re bound to rile up the entire GOP base.

That’s essentially what happened the other week when Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion unleashed their hotly anticipated single “WAP”. The collaboration’s acronym stands for “wet-ass pussy” and, much to many folks’ chagrin, was actually unabashedly about some wet-ass pussy. What a crime.



The right immediately condemned the hip-hop track. One Republican congressional candidate named James P. Bradley described “WAP” as “what happens when children are raised without God,” later adding that he felt “sorry for future girls if this is their role model.” Bear in mind, he’s all for keeping a sexual predator in the White House.

On Tuesday night, Fox News personality and neanderthal Tucker Carlson felt so attacked by Cardi’s and Meg’s sexual freedom that he also felt the need to speak up. Well, sort of. He was actually so shaken by “WAP”, that he — a grown 51-year-old man — could not bring himself to say the words “wet-ass pussy” on the air.

“We can’t tell you what it stands for. We literally can’t tell you what the name of the song is, much less its lyrics,” he said during a segment titled “Degrading Song Celebrated by the Left”. Carlson, so flabbergasted by the idea of embracing and being empowered by sex, suggested his viewers look up the “WAP” lyrics on their own time.

After rolling a few scenes of the now-iconic “WAP” music video, he said, “That’s garbage. You don’t need to be a puritan to think so. It’s garbage.” He continued, “It’s aimed at young American girls — maybe your girls, your granddaughters and what is it doing to them? Can you imagine what it’s doing to them?”

Can you, Carlson, imagine young girls and women with agency?

“People are getting rich pushing that crap on the country,” he added, “and they should be ashamed of themselves, but they’re not ashamed of themselves.” Funny that the exact same thing could be said about a certain President of the United States who has gotten rich by degrading women for decades.

Of course, no Carlson segment could be complete without a direct punch to the Democrats. The Fox News commentator slammed Joe Biden for agreeing to an interview with Cardi B earlier this week.

“We’re not being prudish here. This is not James Brown being sexually suggestive on stage,” said Carlson. “Go online right now and look up the lyrics to this song. And then ask yourself if you were Joe Biden, would you suck up to the person who sang it and ask yourself above all, and ask it more than once, what is this doing to our kids?”

“The people pushing it clearly are trying to hurt your children. Why is nobody pushing back?” For what it’s worth, Carlson doesn’t believe in the science of wearing masks and how masks can keep everyone — including “your children” — safe.

Watch the full despicable segment below, and then revisit “WAP” in all its wet-ass pussy glory. If you’ve got some money to burn, maybe consider sending Carlson a care package full of sexy “WAP” merch.