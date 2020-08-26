Menu
“Weird Al” Plays a Trigger-Happy Ted Nugent in Reno 911! Reboot: Watch

The parody king impersonates the gun-totin' Southern rocker

on August 26, 2020, 12:47pm
Weird Al Ted Nugent Reno 911! Part 2
"Weird Al" Playing Ted Nugent on Reno 911! Part 2

Earlier this year, it was revealed that “Weird Al” Yankovic would be portraying Ted Nugent on the Quibi reboot of Reno 911!. Now, we have a full clip of our favorite parody expert fully embodying the disgraced Southern rocker/right-wing asshole.

In a scene titled “T-Shirt Gun”, one of Nugent’s employees meets him before a political rally to show him the high-powered t-shirt cannon that he prepared for use on stage. Nugent jokes about putting a silencer on it and the two laugh, but as Nugent approaches the scrum of police officers and screaming fans, he accidentally takes the stage with a different long rifle.

Hilarity ensues, but we won’t spoil the fun for ya. Watch the video below.

The bit is from the latest episode of the police show satire, which airs on the mobile-focused streaming platform Quibi. We thought “Part 1” of this season was, for better and worse, a throwback to the original Comedy Central iteration that went off the air in 2009. Regardless of how the rest of “Part 2” plays out, Yankovic’s Nugent impression is absolute gold.

