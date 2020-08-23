Menu
Thousands Turn Out for EDM Concert in Wuhan, China

The event took place at an open-air waterpark this past weekend

by
on August 23, 2020, 1:24pm
0 comments
Wuhan EDM concert
Wuhan EDM concert, photo via Getty

Wuhan, China, once the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, has returned to a sense of normalcy. This past weekend, in fact, thousands of people turned out for an electronic music concert.

The event took place at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park, an open-air venue with a capacity of around 15,000. Though organizers restricted capacity to 50%, the event still drew thousands, with a vast majority choosing not to wear a mask or practice social distancing. A number of attendees even watched the concert from inflatable rubber tubes floating in a giant pool.

While such scenes are unthinkable in the era of coronavirus, Wuhan has reported no new cases of the virus since mid-May and has largely lifted the stringent lockdown restrictions in place since January.

wuhan edm concert 2

