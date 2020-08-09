Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Hulu for Lack of Diversity Following Cancelation of High Fidelity

High Fidelity (Photo by: Phillip Caruso/Hulu)

Zoë Kravitz is letting Hulu know how she really feels about the cancelation of High Fidelity.

The actress called out the streamer for its lack of diversity, responding to a comment about the show’s cancelation by writing, “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait.”



Kravitz’s remarks came in the comment’s section of an Instagram post featuring behind-the-scenes photos from the show’s production. “i wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family. thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us. ✌🏽 #breakupssuck” Kravitz wrote in the post’s caption.

The gender-flipped adaptation of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel starred Kravitz as a record store owner in Brooklyn who explored the highs and lows of past relationships through music and pop culture. Hornby himself praised the show, writing, “High Fidelity the TV show deals with the world we’re in now. The playlists are made digitally, yet the hearts that are broken by feckless men and women are still inconveniently and painfully analog. Somehow, Rob survived the move into the 21st century, because people are still willing to pay for something that’s as ubiquitous as the air we breathe.”

“I don’t think anyone who has read and loved the book, and/or seen and loved the movie could be disappointed with the series. I couldn’t be more proud of the show,” Hornby added. “And if I catch anyone saying it’s self-consciously “woke,” what with its gender reversals and its inclusion of more than one race/sexuality, I will come ’round to your house and put you back to sleep. Because, guess what: High Fidelity isn’t just about you. It’s about people who aren’t like you, too.”