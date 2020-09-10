Menu
Tunein Player
Exclusive Features
Anniversaries, Cover Stories, Editorials,
Interviews, Lists, and Comprehensive Rankings

10 Almost Famous Quotes You Probably Say All the Time

Cameron Crowe's rock and roll odyssey is still all happening two decades later

by
on September 13, 2020, 1:33pm

When Cameron Crowe put us on the tour bus with William Miller, Penny Lane, and Stillwater 20 years ago, he did more than just make us a fly on the wall for the circus, pump us full of great music, and make us believe that we’re cool. After we came back to the real world after 122 minutes of thinkpieces, Band Aids, and golden gods, we had a new language to describe our own realities — and love of music.

So, here we are, two decades later, long after Doris has been retired; drunk on the booze of friendship; dark and mysterious as ever; totally, utterly uncool; and still tossing about the following lines as if we first saw Almost Famous just yesterday. Don’t “fecking” judge us.

Anyway, it’s all happening.

“One day … you’ll be cool.”

Almost Famous - Cool

“Don’t take drugs!”

Almost Famous - Drugs

“It’s all happening.”

Almost Famous - Happening

“If you ever get lonely, you just go to the record store and visit your friends.”

Almost Famous - Friends

“I am a golden god!”

Almost Famous - Golden God

“You are home…”

Almost Famous - You Are Home

“Rock stars have kidnapped my son.”

Almost Famous - Rock Stars

“I am the enemy!”

Almost Famous - The Enemy

“The only true currency in this bankrupt world is what you share with someone else when you’re uncool.”

Almost Famous - Uncool

“See you back in the real world.”

Almost Famous - Music

 

 

 

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf Stand Out In the Shrugworthy Pieces of a Woman: TIFF Review
Almost Famous Podcast Origins Oral History Cameron Crowe Kate Hudson Lester Bangs
Almost Famous Cast Gets Back on the Bus in New Oral History Podcast: Stream
Lzzy Hale Beyond the Boys Club
Beyond the Boys’ Club: Lzzy Hale of Halestorm
Jack Black Todd Louiso Interview
A Malachi Crunch: An Extended Interview With High Fidelity’s Todd Louiso and Jack Black
Parkway Drive interview
Parkway Drive’s Winston McCall Talks Viva the Underdogs Documentary, Band’s Origins, and More
Pearl Jam Live Concert Review Photo Gallery
Pearl Jam in Photos: A Live Review Retrospective
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.