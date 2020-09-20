2020 Primetime Emmy Winners: Watchmen Conquers Limited Series Awards

HBO's Watchmen series

The Emmy Awards are going virtual for 2020 in an unprecedented move. Now in its 72nd year, the ceremony honors the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1st, 2019 until May 31st, 2020. Jimmy Kimmel is the night’s canary in a coal mine host, proving three time’s the charm as he presides over the live ABC broadcast.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel admitted he’s bracing for a “beautiful disaster,” and acknowledged some limitations. “Not being able to pre-tape limits you as well,” he shared. “But I think what we found from watching the late night shows during this time is that you do find things that are better when you’re handcuffed.”



The night will see a number of presenters hopping online, including forthcoming She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany, recent Fast Times narrator Morgan Freeman, comedy icon Bob Newhart, Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Oprah Winfrey, and, yes, Count Von Count of Sesame Street.

Leading the charge over the entire spread is HBO’s Watchmen with 26 nominations. Not too far behind is Amazon favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark with 18 each. Other notable titles receiving 15 nominations each include Pop TV’s final season of Schitt’s Creek, NBC’s beloved institution Saturday Night Live, and, yes, Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

On the Comedy front, the night belonged to Schitt’s Creek. The Pop TV hit shattered Emmys history by sweeping the genre’s slate, winning all seven major categories: Outstanding Comedy Series, Actor for Eugene Levy, Actress for Catherine O’Hara, Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy, Directing, and Writing.

While not exactly a sweep, HBO’s Watchmen had a hell of a night, too. Damon Lindelof’s superhero drama won Outstanding Limited Series, Actress for Regina King, Supporting Actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Writing (not to mention the previous Creative Arts wins). Elsewhere, Mark Ruffalo won Outstanding Actor for HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, Maria Schrade won Outstanding Directing for Netflix’s Unorthodox, and Uzo Aduba won Outstanding Supporting Actress for FX’s Mrs. America.

Not surprisingly, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver secured its fifth consecutive win for Outstanding Variety Series. Good for HBO, who just renewed the series until 2023. Spoiler: This won’t be the last time the series takes home gold.

A number of awards were given prior to the show as part of the Creative Arts selections. Among the many highlights include Eddie Murphy’s first Emmy win for Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle’s vindication for Best Variety Special, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross inching ever closely to an EGOT with their win for Watchmen, Rick and Morty taking home Best Animated Program, The Last Dance tangoing away with Best Original Documentary Series, and HBO’s Bad Education conquering El Camino for Best Television Movie.

Consult the full list of nominations below. Winners will be updated in bold as the ceremony continues. Stay tuned.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Succession

Ozark

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Matthew MacFayden, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Benjamin Caron, The Crown

Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland

Mimi Leder, The Morning Show

Alik Sakharov, Ozark

Ben Semanoff, Ozark

Andrij Parekh, Succession

Mark Mylod, Succession

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Chris Mundy, Ozark

John Shiban, Ozark

Miki Johnson, Ozark

Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Good Place

Dead To Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

Schitt’s Creek

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Matt Shakman, The Great

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Gail Mancuso, Modern Family

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

James Burrows, Will & Grace

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Michael Schur, The Good Place

Tony McNamara, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

David West Read, Schitt’s Creek

Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows

Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere

Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People

Maria Schrade, Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell Watchmen

Steph Green, Watchmen

Stephen Williams, Watchmen

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series Movie or Dramatic Special Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America

Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable

Anna Winger, Unorthodox

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Dev Patel, Joshua

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick And Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding TV Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Variety Special Live

73rd Annual Tony Awards

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

The Oscars

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Hillary

McMillion$

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming

Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

The Apollo

The Great Hack

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Ugly Delicious

Vice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

A Very Brady Renovation

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Amy Poehler, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It

Bobby Berk, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef