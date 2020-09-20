2020 Primetime Emmy Winners: Watchmen Conquers Limited Series Awards

The Emmy Awards are going virtual for 2020 in an unprecedented move. Now in its 72nd year, the ceremony honors the best in U.S. prime time television programming from June 1st, 2019 until May 31st, 2020. Jimmy Kimmel is the night’s
canary in a coal mine host, proving three time’s the charm as he presides over the live ABC broadcast.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kimmel admitted he’s bracing for a “beautiful disaster,” and acknowledged some limitations. “Not being able to pre-tape limits you as well,” he shared. “But I think what we found from watching the late night shows during this time is that you do find things that are better when you’re handcuffed.”
The night will see a number of presenters hopping online, including forthcoming She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany, recent Fast Times narrator Morgan Freeman, comedy icon Bob Newhart, Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, Broad City stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, Oprah Winfrey, and, yes, Count Von Count of Sesame Street.
Leading the charge over the entire spread is HBO’s Watchmen with 26 nominations. Not too far behind is Amazon favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20 nominations, followed by HBO’s Succession and Netflix’s Ozark with 18 each. Other notable titles receiving 15 nominations each include Pop TV’s final season of Schitt’s Creek, NBC’s beloved institution Saturday Night Live, and, yes, Disney+’s The Mandalorian.
On the Comedy front, the night belonged to Schitt’s Creek. The Pop TV hit shattered Emmys history by sweeping the genre’s slate, winning all seven major categories: Outstanding Comedy Series, Actor for Eugene Levy, Actress for Catherine O’Hara, Supporting Actor for Dan Levy, Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy, Directing, and Writing.
While not exactly a sweep, HBO’s Watchmen had a hell of a night, too. Damon Lindelof’s superhero drama won Outstanding Limited Series, Actress for Regina King, Supporting Actor for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Writing (not to mention the previous Creative Arts wins). Elsewhere, Mark Ruffalo won Outstanding Actor for HBO’s I Know This Much Is True, Maria Schrade won Outstanding Directing for Netflix’s Unorthodox, and Uzo Aduba won Outstanding Supporting Actress for FX’s Mrs. America.
Not surprisingly, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver secured its fifth consecutive win for Outstanding Variety Series. Good for HBO, who just renewed the series until 2023. Spoiler: This won’t be the last time the series takes home gold.
A number of awards were given prior to the show as part of the Creative Arts selections. Among the many highlights include Eddie Murphy’s first Emmy win for Saturday Night Live, Dave Chappelle’s vindication for Best Variety Special, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross inching ever closely to an EGOT with their win for Watchmen, Rick and Morty taking home Best Animated Program, The Last Dance tangoing away with Best Original Documentary Series, and HBO’s Bad Education conquering El Camino for Best Television Movie.
Consult the full list of nominations below. Winners will be updated in bold as the ceremony continues. Stay tuned.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Succession
Ozark
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Matthew MacFayden, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Benjamin Caron, The Crown
Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Lesli Linka Glatter, Homeland
Mimi Leder, The Morning Show
Alik Sakharov, Ozark
Ben Semanoff, Ozark
Andrij Parekh, Succession
Mark Mylod, Succession
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul
Peter Morgan, The Crown
Chris Mundy, Ozark
John Shiban, Ozark
Miki Johnson, Ozark
Jesse Armstrong, Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Good Place
Dead To Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
Schitt’s Creek
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Matt Shakman, The Great
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Gail Mancuso, Modern Family
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
James Burrows, Will & Grace
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Michael Schur, The Good Place
Tony McNamara, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
David West Read, Schitt’s Creek
Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil, What We Do in the Shadows
Paul Simms, What We Do in the Shadows
Stefani Robinson, What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special
Lynn Shelton, Little Fires Everywhere
Lenny Abrahamson, Normal People
Maria Schrade, Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell Watchmen
Steph Green, Watchmen
Stephen Williams, Watchmen
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series Movie or Dramatic Special
Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America
Sally Rooney and Alice Birch, Normal People
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon and Ayelet Waldman, Unbelievable
Anna Winger, Unorthodox
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Dev Patel, Joshua
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick And Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding TV Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Variety Special Live
73rd Annual Tony Awards
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “All In The Family” And “Good Times”
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
The Oscars
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Hillary
McMillion$
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
The Apollo
The Great Hack
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Ugly Delicious
Vice
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
A Very Brady Renovation
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns To Cook: Lunch Break And Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef