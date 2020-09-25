A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting Trailer Teases Family-Friendly Tricks and Treats: Watch

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix)

Netflix is bringing some much-needed family frights this Halloween with A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting. Today, the streaming giant let loose its first trailer ahead of its October 15th premiere, offering a spooky sneak-peek at the YA misadventures.

Based on Joe Ballarini’s popular YA series, the film follows a high school freshman (Tamara Smart), who winds up being recruited by an international secret society of babysitters who protect kids with special powers from monsters. Her first mission falls on Halloween.



What makes this project so intriguing is the involvement of director Rachel Talalay. A veteran of the industry, Talalay has a rich history in genre filmmaking, having helmed Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Ghost in the Machine, and Tank Girl.

That’s all without mentioning her work as a producer (A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Cry-Baby) or her impressive resume in television which ranges from Supernatural and The Dead Zone to Doctor Who and Riverdale.

Catch the trailer below.