Aaron Carter Is Now Doing Porn

Aaron Carter on CamSoda

With live music shut down for the foreseeable future, artists are looking for new ways to make money. Some are selling face masks, others are live-streaming concerts. Aaron Carter is doing porn.

The former child pop star has been a regular presence on the adult film site CamSoda since joining earlier this month. In fact, according to a press release (yes, there’s a press release about this!), Carter’s first-ever live show became the most popular private event in CamSoda’s six-year history.



Viewers of Carter’s shows have been treated to a multi-faceted experience involving music (Carter sings and plays guitar in the nude), dancing, and fan Q&As, along with other sultry activities that you’d expect from a cam show.

In addition to CamSoda, Carter has created his own OnlyFans account, for which he’s charging $27 a month.

Last year, Carter was hit with a restraining order by his older brother, Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. Nick cited his brother’s “increasingly alarming behavior,” which included alleged threats of violence towards Nick’s family. A judge subsequently ordered Aaron to surrender his cache of 500 guns after concluding that he was mentally unfit to possess them (Carter has been diagnosed with personality disorder, schizophrenia, manic depression, and acute anxiety).