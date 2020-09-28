AC/DC Tease That They’re Back in Business

AC/DC

AC/DC have turned the lights back on! A new nine-second tease posted to the band’s social media pages speaks volumes, suggesting an imminent announcement of a highly anticipated comeback.

The animated clip shows a neon light in the shape of the lightning bolt in AC/DC’s famous logo slowly flickering and then turning on. Just like a local bar, the neon light hints that AC/DC are open for business. In addition to appearing on the band’s Twitter and Facebook pages, it is the lone post on their Instagram page.



The tease follows a reported leak earlier in the month that appears to show AC/DC’s full lineup on the set of a new video shoot. Apparently, the band’s official website posted the photos but quickly took them down. However, the pics were captured by a Brazilian fan site.

The photos appear to confirm the return of classic members Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), and Cliff Williams (bass), who are seen alongside Angus Young (lead guitar) and Stevie Young (rhythm guitar).

Rumors that Johnson and Rudd were back in AC/DC started in 2018, when photos surfaced of the two standing outside the band’s recording studio in Vancouver, Canada. Several months later, it was rumored that Williams was also back in the fold, after he and Johnson had been photographed working out with a trainer at a gym near the studio.

The comeback would be a welcome one for the band and its longtime fans, as Angus Young was the lone classic member remaining following their “Rock or Bust Tour” in 2016. Johnson was forced to exit AC/DC due to hearing loss, and was replaced by Axl Rose for the tour’s final leg, while Rudd had been out of the lineup for quite some time dealing with major legal issues in New Zealand. Williams did play on that tour, but retired from the band immediately following its final date.

Sadly, rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young passed away in 2017 following a battle with dementia. Stevie Young, the nephew of Angus and Malcolm, had been filling in since 2014.

With the world still very much in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s hard to imagine that AC/DC will be announcing a tour anytime soon. So, all (neon) signs point to a probable new album from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. The LP would be the follow-up to 2014’s Rock or Bust.

Consequence of Sound recently commemorated the 40th anniversary of AC/DC’s iconic Back in Black album. Such artists as Slash, Dee Snider, Sebastian Bach, Juanes, and members of Alice in Chains, Anthrax, Trivium, and more participated in a virtual celebration to pay tribute to the legendary LP. That video follows the aforementioned social media posts below.