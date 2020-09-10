Menu
Ace Frehley: “Trump Is the Strongest Leader That We’ve Got on the Table”

"I don't think politics and rock 'n' roll mix [but] I will say I'm a Trump supporter"

by
on September 09, 2020, 8:58pm
Ace Frehley Supports Trump
Ace Frehley (publicity) / Donald Trump (via YouTube)

Ace Frehley insists he doesn’t like to talk about politics, but the former KISS guitarist went ahead and talked about politics. In a new interview, he declared President Trump “the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

While speaking on “The Cassius Morris Show”, the guitar legend remarked, “I don’t think politics and rock ‘n’ roll mix — in my opinion. And I try to stay away from that as much as I can. I mean, once in a while, I’ll make a crack. I will say I’m a Trump supporter.”

He added, “All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

Frehley’s comments don’t come as a major surprise. He previously said during a 2018 appearance on the “Juliet: Unexpected” podcast, “Let me say this about Trump. Whether you love him or hate him, if you’re an American and you’re a patriot, you should get behind your president. He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president. Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or go move to another country.”

The guitarist is currently promoting his upcoming second covers album, Origins Vol. 2, from which he’s already released his renditions of Deep Purple’s “Space Truckin'” and The Beatles’ “I’m Down”.

Meanwhile, fellow KISS founding member Paul Stanley recently questioned whether Trump’s actions were “presidential” or not. The singer-guitarist shared an article with the headline “Trump Goes on Tweetstorm over Michael Cohen, NBA, BLM”, and commented, “Is this what a president should be doing in the morning? Is it presidential? No opinion from me. I’m asking YOU! Tell me.”

A few weeks ago, Stanley appeared to take another shot at Trump, tweeting, “REGARDLESS of who you support, it is incendiary & abhorrent for ANY candidate to say ‘If I lose, the election is rigged’. It’s an insult to those who have fought for the free, safe elections we have and dangerously implies that citizens who don’t share your views are the enemy.”

See Frehley’s interview on “The Cassius Morris Show”, as well as Paul Stanley’s recent tweets, below.

