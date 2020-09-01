Actress Announces New Album Karma & Desire, Shares Sampha Collaboration “Walking Flames”: Stream

Actress, photo via Facebook

Electronic music producer Actress has announced a new album titled Karma & Desire. The follow-up to his 88 mixtape from July, it’s due out next month through Ninja Tune.

According to a cryptic statement, the upcoming LP is “a romantic tragedy set between the heavens and the underworld.” Its 17 songs are said to carefully examine “the same sort of things that I like to talk about – love, death, technology, the questioning of one’s being.”



The producer born Darren J. Cunningham is assisted on the album by Zsela and Aura T-09. Mercury Prize-winning R&B crooner Sampha also appears, contributing to lead single “Walking Flames”. A meditative number featuring strings and mellow, muted percussion, today’s offering seems to capture the quiet moments right before dusk or dawn — just as the visualizer below shows. Take a listen.

Karma & Desire officially drops October 23rd and is available for pre-order. Actress’ last proper full-length, a collaboration with the London Contemporary Orchestra, hit shelves back in 2018.

Karma & Desire Artwork:

Karma & Desire Tracklist:

01. Fire and Light

02. Angels Pharmacy (feat. Zsela)

03. Remembrance (feat. Zsela)

04. Reverend

05. Leaves Against The Sky

06. Save

07. VVY (feat. Sampha)

08. XRAY

09. Gliding Squares

10. Many Seas, Many Rivers (feat. Sampha)

11. Loveless (feat. Aura T-09)

12. Public Life (feat. Vanessa Benelli Mosell)

13. Fret

14. Loose (feat. Christel Well)

15. Turin (feat. Aura T-09)

16. Diamond X

17. Walking Flames (feat. Sampha)