Adam Sandler Reunites with Julie Bowen in Trailer for Netflix’s Hubie Halloween: Watch

Hubie Halloween (Netflix)

Adam Sandler is leaving the Diamond District and heading to Halloweentown — or rather, Salem, Massachusetts. The blockbuster comic is back just in time for the season of the witch with his latest Netflix comedy, Hubie Halloween. Today, the streaming giant has unleashed the movie’s first trailer ahead of its October 7th premiere.

Directed by Steven Brill (Heavyweights, Little Nicky), this spooky comedy follows Hubie DuBois (Sandler), a kooky, albeit good-natured, community volunteer who stumbles upon a real-life murder case on Halloween night. The problem is he’s something of a laughing stock across Salem to both adults and children alike.



As with any of Sandler’s flicks, Hubie Halloween is chock full his go-to pals: Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, and Colin Quinn. However, old-school fans of the Sandman will be pleased to know he’s also reuniting with his Happy Gilmore flame and co-star Julie Bowen, who will once again play his love interest.

In addition to those familiar names, the film stars Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, Kenan Thompson, Shaquille O’Neal, and the list goes on. Clearly, everyone wanted to play Halloween with Sandler, and judging from the trailer, they clearly had as much fun as anyone does on All Hallow’s Eve. Not gonna lie, pretty jealous.

Watch the Hubie Halloween trailer below.

Hubie Halloween is but one of many party favors Netflix is offering as part of their ensuing Netflix and Chills campaign. Consult the full schedule that includes The Haunting of Bly Manor, Rebecca, and A Babysitter’s Guide to Monsters.

