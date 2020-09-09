Aesop Rock Announces New Album Spirit World Field Guide, Shares “The Gates”: Stream

Aesop Rock

Beloved Portland MC Aesop Rock has announced a new album called Spirit World Field Guide, due out November 13th.

The forthcoming project marks Aesop Rock’s first solo LP since 2016’s The Impossible Kid, and follows his 2019 collaborative record with Tobacco as Malibu Ken. Notably, Spirit World Field Guide has no listed featured rappers among its 21 tracks, meaning this is an entirely independent affair. Fans of the famously wordy hip-hop artist, rejoice!



According to a statement, Spirit World Field Guide is meant to be something of a concept album, “a guide to an upside-down world illustrated across 21 insightful chapters.” It promises to offer “firsthand know-how of the terrain, wildlife, and social customs of our parallel universe, rife with hallucinatory images of killer eels, magic spells, and people on the run, peppered among anecdotes, recipes, survival tips, warnings, maps, drawings, and more.” The record’s badass artwork, seen below, aptly visualizes this fantastical and adventurous tone.

“If you are among the countless individuals who find themselves feeling both dead and alive at the same time, the information contained within may serve as an invaluable asset to your journey,” remarked Aesop Rock. “Godspeed and good luck.”

For those packed up and ready to embark on this journey, Aesop Rock is kicking things off with the bold lead single, “The Gates”. Check it out via its Rob Shaw-directed video below.

Pre-orders for the new album have begun.

Spirit World Field Guide Artwork:



Spirit World Field Guide Tracklist:

01. Hello from the Spirit World

02. The Gates

03. Button Masher

04. Dog at the Door

05. Gauze

06. Pizza Alley

07. Crystal Sword

08. Boot Soup

9. Coveralls

10. Jumping Coffin

11. Holy Waterfall

12. Flies

13. Salt

14. Sleeper Car

15. 1 to 10

16. Attaboy

17. Kodokushi

18. Fixed and Dilated

19. Side Quest

20. Marble Cake

21. The Four Winds