Alamo Drafthouse Patrons Can Rent an Entire Theater to Watch Movies with Friends

Indoor spaces are still a high-risk area during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It’s an unfortunate reality that has already cost the film industry $20 billion this year, despite some theaters choosing to reopen this summer and others suing for not being able to. But now, Alamo Drafthouse has a new workaround option that falls squarely in the middle: rent an entire theater for yourself!

According to Entertainment Weekly, the beloved Texas-based theater chain is allowing patrons to rent out an entire theater for themselves — as well as “their pandemic pod family and friends” — for $150. An additional charge of $150 minimum is also applied for the group’s food and beverages, which are served directly to moviegoers in their seats by staff members wearing masks. This option will be available in 12 different states where the chain is located.



Alamo Drafthouse test ran the program in select locations this summer to see if it was feasible. As it turns out, customers happily snatched the $150 theater rental fee, selected a film they wanted to watch — options range from Tenet and Kajillionaire to classics like Jurassic Park and The Matrix — and then kicked back to enjoy the show on the day of. It’s obviously a whopping pricetag for individuals or couples, but Shelli Taylor, a former Starbucks executive who took over as the Alamo Drafthouse CEO this April, explained that it’s roughly $15 a ticket per person if a group of 10 decides to cash in on the unique experience.

“After a massively successful rollout in select cities we’re excited to be able to offer this at Alamo Drafthouse theaters nationwide that are currently open,” said Taylor in a statement. “Our guests have been asking how their friends, family, and fellow podmates can book their own safe and relaxing screening, and we’re proud to be able to deliver this to them at such an affordable rate… In just the first few weeks [of the test run] we booked over 700 groups of families and coworkers at just a handful of theaters.”

When COVID-19 spread to the US back in March, Alamo Drafthouse was one of the first movie theaters in the country to host an at-home film streaming program. They’re still offering that option, which is the safest way to throw movie nights right now. For more information about all of their movie experiences, including ticket details, head to Alamo’s official website.

