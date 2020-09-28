Menu
Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Team for Pro-Safe Abortion Song “The Problem”: Stream

Proceeds from the track will benefit the Yellowhammer Fund

by
on September 28, 2020, 10:54am
amanda shires jason isbell the problem safe abortion yellowhammer fund
Jason Isbell (photo by Ben Kaye) and Amanda Shires (photo by John Shearer)

Amanda Shires has teamed with her husband Jason Isbell for a new song called “The Problem”. Arriving on International Safe Abortion Day, the track is a benefit single supporting the Yellowhammer Fund, the Alabama-based reproductive justice organization.

An alt-country ballad, “The Problem” finds the wife-and-husband duo singing from the perspective of a couple wrestling with one of the hardest decision a woman ever has to make. “I’m trying not to think of names/ Will you look at me the same?” sings Shires. “Do you need the reasons why? Is a chrysalis a butterfly?”

“To me, ‘The Problem’ is a song about supporting someone you love through a difficult time,” Isbell said in a press statement. “It’s about helping without exerting your own will. I support a woman’s right to choose, and I know these choices are never easy.”

Considering what’s happening with the Supreme Court right now, “The Problem” couldn’t be more timely. Take a listen via the track’s lyric video below.

