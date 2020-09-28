Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell Team for Pro-Safe Abortion Song “The Problem”: Stream

Jason Isbell (photo by Ben Kaye) and Amanda Shires (photo by John Shearer)

Amanda Shires has teamed with her husband Jason Isbell for a new song called “The Problem”. Arriving on International Safe Abortion Day, the track is a benefit single supporting the Yellowhammer Fund, the Alabama-based reproductive justice organization.

An alt-country ballad, “The Problem” finds the wife-and-husband duo singing from the perspective of a couple wrestling with one of the hardest decision a woman ever has to make. “I’m trying not to think of names/ Will you look at me the same?” sings Shires. “Do you need the reasons why? Is a chrysalis a butterfly?”



“To me, ‘The Problem’ is a song about supporting someone you love through a difficult time,” Isbell said in a press statement. “It’s about helping without exerting your own will. I support a woman’s right to choose, and I know these choices are never easy.”

Considering what’s happening with the Supreme Court right now, “The Problem” couldn’t be more timely. Take a listen via the track’s lyric video below.