What’s Streaming on Amazon Prime in October 2020

Welcome to Blumhouse (Amazon)

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for October.

The big event of the month is Welcome to Blumhouse, which offers two spooky double features ahead of Halloween. October 6th sees the release of The Lie and Black Box, while October 13th brings Evil Eye and Nocturne.



Beyond that, the streaming giant is bringing a hodgepodge of creepy titles: 30 Days of Night, The Mothman Prophecies, John Carpenter’s Vampires, Species, and … eh … The Grudge 3? Then again, they’re also getting Horror Noire: A History Of Black Horror, so if you haven’t watched that on Shudder, you’d be wise to finally check it out.

If anything, Amazon is doubling down on the dramas and comedies. From Drugstore Cowboy and Raging Bull to Funny Girl and Spaceballs, those looking for a good cry and a hearty laugh won’t be in short supply. So, that’s nice.

Check out the entire list below and act accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Shudder, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available October 1st:

30 Days Of Night (2007)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Battlefield Earth (2000)

Blood Ties (2014)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Eight Millimeter (1999)

Funny Girl (1968)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Joe (2014)

John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)

Killers (2010)

Kindred Spirits (2020)

La Sucursal (2019)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Mud (2013)

National Security (2003)

Next Level (2019)

Noose For A Gunman (1960)

Nurse (2014)

Quantum Of Solace (2008)

Raging Bull (1980)

Señorita Justice (2004)

Southside With You (2016)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Thanks For Sharing (2013)

The Big Hit (1998)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

The Departed (2006)

The Gambler Wore A Gun (1961)

The Grudge 3 (2009)

The Mask Of Zorro (1998)

The Mothman Prophecies (2002)

The Pianist (2003)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

Triumph Of The Spirit (1989)

1992: Berlusconi Rising: Season 1 (Topic)

40 & Single: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

America’s Great Divide: From Obama To Trump: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

Cisco Kid: Season (Best Westerns Ever)

Cities Of The Underworld: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Cold Case Files Classic: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Get Shorty: Seasons 1-3

Horror Noire: A History Of Black Horror (Shudder)

Liar: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Mrs. Wilson: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Mystery Road: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

PNS Kids: Spooky Stories!: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Tales Of Tomorrow: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

The Great British Baking Show: Season 1 (PBS Living)

The Loudest Voice: Season 1 (Showtime)

Thou Shalt Not Kill: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Available October 2nd:

Bug Diaries Halloween Special – Amazon Original Special

Savage X Fenty Show. Vol. 2 – Amazon Original Special

Available October 6th:

Black Box – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Lie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Mr. Robot: Season 4

Available October 8th:

Archive (2020)

Available October 9th:

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Chasing The Crown: Dreamers To Streamers – Amazon Original Series

Available October 10th:

Jack And Jill (2011)

Available October 13th:

Evil Eye – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Nocturne – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Available October 14th:

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

Available October 15th:

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire (2019)

Available October 16th:

Time – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

What The Constitution Means To Me – Amazon Original Special

Available October 21st:

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Available October 23rd:

Mirzapur – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Available October 26th:

What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Available October 27th:

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Available October 29th:

Soorarai Pottru (2020)

Available October 30th:

Truth Seekers – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available October 31st:

I’ll See You In My Dreams (2015)

