The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)

Let’s hear it for The Boys! Amazon Prime Video has unveiled its additions for September, and Eric Kripke’s band of misfit superheroes leads the way with its highly anticipated second season. That’s just the beginning, though.

There’s also the premiere of their new sci-fi series Utopia, which sees Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe, The Office‘s own Rainn Wilson, and all-time hunk John Cusack saving the world after stumbling upon a mysterious graphic novel.



Beyond that, lots of 2019 titles and popcorn classics!

Those who have been waiting to see last year’s animated twist on The Addams Family can now hang with America’s spookiest family right as the seasons turn. If that’s not your bag, there’s Will Smith in Gemini Man and Oscar winner Renee Zellweger in Judy.

Nostalgics can also enjoy one last summer vacay by heading to Miami with The Birdcage. Or sip martinis with the gals by revisiting both Sex and the City flicks. Or slum it with Dustin Hoffman in The Graduate and Kramer vs. Kramer.

Check out the entire list below and act accordingly. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney+, Shudder, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available September 1st

1/1 (2018)

1 Million Happy Nows (2018)

A Birder’s Guide To Everything (2014)

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game (2018)

Addicted To Fresno (2015)

Alex Cross (2012)

American Dragons (1998)

Bachelor Lions (2020)

The Bank Job (2008)

Barney Thomson (2016)

Beach Party (1963)

Bewitched (2005)

Big Time (1988)

The Billion Dollar Hobo (1977)

The Birdcage (1997)

Bitter Melon (2018)

Bully (2019)

C.O.G. (2013)

Carrington (1995)

Casino Royale (2006)

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (1977)

Dark Matter (2007)

De-Lovely (2004)

Defense Of The Realm (1986)

Die, Monster, Die! (1965)

Don’t Talk To Irene (2018)

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine (1965)

The Dunning Man (2018)

Eaten By Lions (2020)

Employee Of The Month (2006)

Enemy Within (2019)

Extreme Justice (1993)

Face 2 Face (2017)

The Festival (2019)

Gas-s-s-s (1970)

The Go-Getters (2018)

The Graduate (1967)

The Hanoi Hilton (1987)

The Haunted Palace (1963)

The House On Carroll Street (1988)

I’d Like To Be Alone Now (2019)

I’m Not Here (2019)

Kart Racer (2003)

To Keep The Light (2018)

Kramer Vs. Kramer (1979)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

The Last House On The Left (1972)

Lord Love A Duck (1966)

Man Of La Mancha (1972)

The Mechanic (1972)

Microbe And Gasoline (2016)

Miss Nobody (2010)

Muscle Beach Party (1964)

Music Within (2007)

No Way To Live (2017)

Patriots Day (2017)

Rambo (2008)

The Ring Thing (2018)

Sex And The City: The Movie (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Slash (2007)

Slow Burn (2007)

Snapshots (2018)

Sunlight Jr. (2013)

The Video Dead (1986)

The Visitors (1972)

The Weight Of Water (2002)

The White Bus (1967)

The Woods (2006)

The Yes Men (2004)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls (2007)

Warrior Road (2017)

Weather Girl (2009)

What Children Do (2018)

What If It Works? (2018)

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo? (1972)

Yongary: Monster From The Deep (1967)

Zoom (2016)

The Blood Pact: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Bureau: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

A Chef’s Life: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Cedar Cove: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Celtic World: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Codename: Kids Next Door: Season 1 (Boomerang)

The Crimson Field: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

George Gently: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Hero Elementary: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

I’m Dying Up Here: Season 1 (Showtime)

The Jack Benny Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Last Hope with Troy Dunn: Season 1 (UP Faith & Family)

Nazi Mega Weapons: Season 1 (PBS Documentaries)

The Roy Rogers TV Show: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Stuck With You: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend on Demand)

Wrong Man: Season 1 (STARZ)

Available September 2nd

Hell On The Border (2019)

Available September 4th

The Boys – Amazon Original Series: Season 2

Dino Dana The Movie – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Guest House (2020)

Available September 15th

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite! (2020)

Available September 16th

Blackbird (2020)

Available September 18th

All In: The Fight for Democracy – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Antebellum (2020)

Gemini Man (2019)

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs (2019)

Available September 22nd

The Addams Family (2019)

Available September 25th

Judy (2019)

Utopia – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Available September 28th

Force of Nature (2020)

Inherit The Viper (2020)

Available September 29th

Trauma Center (2019)

