Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Amazon Acquires Joe Exotic Series Starring Nicolas Cage

The eight-episode series comes from Dan Lagana, co-creator and showrunner of American Vandal

by
on September 11, 2020, 11:07am
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic

Amazon has nabbed the rights to the upcoming Joe Exotic TV series starring Nicolas Cage.

The eight-episode series is being helmed by Dan Lagana, co-creator and showrunner of the Netflix mockumentary American Vandal. The story will focus on rise and fall of the eccentric zookeeper, who became an Internet sensation after being featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King. He is currently serving 22 years in a federal prison after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against his former rival, Carole Baskin, as well as for animal abuse. (Earlier this week, Joe Exotic formally petitioned Donald Trump for a pardon.)

The origins of Lagana’s project actually pre-date Netflix’s Tiger King. CBS Television Studios optioned the series, based on a Texas Monthly story on Joe Exotic, back in June 2019. However, following the success of Tiger King, Cage came aboard to play the titular role and Amazon soon followed with a bag of cash.

Amazon’s series isn’t the only Tiger King-related scripted series in the works; Peacock recently gave a straight-to-series order for a limited series about Baskin. That project is being helmed by  Etan Frankel (Sorry for Your LossShameless) and stars SNL’s Kate McKinnon as the big cat lover.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Growing Concerns Poetry Collective Announce New Album Big Dark Bright Futures
Next Story
Audrey Nuna Uncorks New Song “damn right”: Stream
Carole Baskin Tiger King Zoo Joe Exotic Park (Netflix)
Judge Grants Carole Baskin Control of Tiger King Zoo
Joe Exotic (Netflix) and Donald Trump on CNBC Joe Exotic Trump pardoned jail
Joe Exotic Donated to Trump; Now His Legal Team Heads to White House for Pardon
Tiger King Park zoo Joe Exotic open coronavirus crowds people location, photo via TMZ
Tiger King Park Reopens to Huge Crowds Despite Social Distancing Guidelines
Joe Exotic Asks Donald Trump Pardon President Formal
Joe Exotic Will Formally Ask Donald Trump for a Pardon
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic
Nicolas Cage to Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in New Scripted Series
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.