AMC FearFest Reveals Epic 2020 Lineup: Halloween, Friday the 13th, Stephen King, and More

Fear Fest (AMC)

One of the best parts of spooky season is leaving horror movies on in the background all day. Well, AMC Fear Fest is keeping that tradition alive and well in 2020 with a month-long celebration of horror’s greatest hits. From Michael Myers to Chucky, Freddy Krueger to Jason Voorhees, the gang is all back to keep you company.

Perhaps gang is an understatement. After all, this year’s crop spans 91 titles and includes some major, heavy-hitting franchises: Halloween, Friday the 13th, Tremors, and a smorgasbord of Stephen King adaptations. There are also a number of essential classics like The Exorcist, The Amityville Horror, and From Dusk til Dawn.



Even beyond the classics and rentals, AMC has a few other tricks and treats up its sleeve. The Walking Dead returns with more ghouls, the show’s spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres, and Eli Roth’s History of Horror doubles down for a second season. Really, there’s no shortage of blood being spilt across your living room.

Consult the full list of titles below. FearFest kicks off officially on October 1st and will be available to stream on-air, online, and through AMC’s premium app.

Of course, if that’s not enough, you could always check out your go-to streaming networks. Shudder got ahead of the game with 61 Days of Halloween, Netflix has Netflix and Chills, and Hulu is hosting Huluween. There’s also the forthcoming election that should bring all kinds of terror — a true giallo.

Stay spooky, folks.

FearFest 2020 Lineup

6 Souls (2010)

An American Haunting (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville II: Possession (1982)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Body Snatchers (1993)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Curse of Chucky (2013)

Cult of Chucky (2017)

The Conjuring (2013) (starting 10/8)

The Crazies (2010)

Creepshow (1982)

Cujo (1983)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

Eight Legged Freaks (2002)

The Exorcist (1973)

Evil Dead (2013)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part 2 (1981)

Friday the 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning (1985)

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives (1986)

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988)

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989)

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)

The Gallows (2015)

Ghost Ship (2002)

Graveyard Shift (1990)

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Insidious (2011)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Land of the Dead (2005) (starting 10/15)

The Last House on the Left (2009)

Lost Souls (2000)

Misery (1990)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

Orphan (2009)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Pet Sematary (1989)

Pet Sematary II (1992)

Prince of Darkness (1987)

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy II (1998)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)

The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)

The Rite (2011)

The Shining (1980)

Silver Bullet (1985)

Sleepwalkers (1992)

Spawn (1997)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood (1996)

Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight (1995)

Thinner (1996)

Thir13en Ghosts (2001)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors II: Aftershocks (1996)

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection (2001)

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins (2004)

Tremors 5: Bloodlines (2015)

Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell (2018)

Trick ‘r Treat (2007)

Village of the Damned (1995)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)

FearFest 2020 Lineup for AMC Premiere

Those with a premium account can enjoy full theatrical, unedited versions of…

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992)

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice (1993)

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest (1995)

Children of the Corn: The Gathering (1996)

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror (1998)

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac’s Return (1999)

Children of the Corn: Revelation (2001)

Dracula II: Ascension (2003)

Dracula III: Legacy (2005)

The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money (1999)

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: Hangman’s Daughter (2000)

Halloween (1978)

Halloween 4: Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Halloween 5: Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

Halloween: H20 (1998)

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser: Bloodline (1996)

Hellraiser: Inferno (2000)

Hellraiser: Hellseeker (2002)

Hellraiser: Deader (2005)

Hellraiser: Hellworld (2005)

Insidious (2011)

The Prophecy (1995)

The Prophecy II (1998)

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000)

The Prophecy: Uprising (2005)

The Prophecy: Forsaken (2005)

Wes Craven Presents Dracula 2000 (2000)

Wes Craven Presents: They (2002)