Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

Amigo the Devil Premieres Bare-Bones Version of “Stronger Than Dead”: Stream

Part of the troubadour's "living" Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides album

by
on September 11, 2020, 12:01pm
Amigo the Devil song premiere
Amigo the Devil, photo by Visions of the Abyss

Amigo the Devil has been making waves as a unique troubadour who appeals to fans of both folk and metal. While his music is acoustic-based, his lyrics are decidedly macabre. In the midst of a new “living” album project titled Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides, Amigo teams up with Heavy Consequence to premiere a stripped-down version of his song “Stronger Than Dead”.

As he continues work on a proper follow up to Everything Is Fine, which made our list of the Top Hard Rock + Metal Albums of 2018, Amigo is rolling out rarities and alternate song renditions to create the ever-growing collection Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides.

“Stronger Than Dead”, which originally appeared on Everything Is Fine, is stripped down to its bare bones in this version, simply featuring Amigo and his acoustic guitar.

“This song was one of those ‘out of thin air’ concepts that appeared towards the end of the recording process,” Amigo tells us. “I knew something was missing from the collection of songs we had gathered and ‘Stronger Than Dead’ showed up to tie up all the loose emotions from the record.”

Along with the alternate version of the song comes a new music video, which can be seen below. “The video was made by our friends, Courtney and Ray Gauger, with the purpose of stripping down the song even more than it is — the bare bones, both literally and sonically,” explains Amigo. “The X-rays span through the 1940s from one person’s medical file that I found at a flea market in Ghent while on one of our ‘collect weird shit to take home’ trips.”

As far as the inspiration to put together a “living” album, Amigo remarks, “Like any career or trade, we grow as musicians. Though it’s fun to look back on the bits and pieces that helped mold the newer versions of ourselves, most of these scraps get abandoned on old iPods or broken hard drives to die with the technology carrying them.”

Editors' Picks

He adds, “The idea of the ‘living album’ was simply to share those unpolished, scattered experiences without it having to be an official ‘Live from Biloxi!’ type of release.”

Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides, in its current state, is available here. In addition to “Stronger Than Dead”, the collection features a cover of Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats”, among other tracks, with more to be added in the coming weeks.

Watch the music video for Amigo the Devil’s stripped-down version of “Stronger Than Dead” below, followed by our video interview with Amigo from the 2019 Sonic Temple Festival.

Covers, Demos, Live Versions, B-Sides Artwork:

Amigo the Devil compilation

Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
Summer 2020 Concerts Were a Huge Mistake
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
These Sustainable Face Masks Saved 10,000 Plastic Bottles
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Chadwick Boseman's Career Playing Strong Black Men
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques
Spoon Reveal the Secrets of Their Recording Techniques

Previous Story
Angel Olsen Covers George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” from Quarantine: Watch
Next Story
Netflix Defends Controversial Film Cuties as “Social Commentary” Against Sexualization of Children
Khemmis
Khemmis Premiere Crushing Cover of Alice in Chains’ “Down in a Hole”: Stream
Record Store Day 2020
Record Store Day Reveals 2020 Releases for “RSD Drops”
Lady Gaga Stupid Love new song stream
Lady Gaga Doesn’t Need Pop (Pop Needs Lady Gaga)
Laura Marling Song for Our Daughter new album Held Down new song stream new music, photo by Justin Tyler Close
Laura Marling Announces New Album Song for Our Daughter, Shares “Held Down”: Stream
Banks Live and Stripped EP new music Drowning acoustic, photo by Brian Ziff
Banks Announces New Live and Stripped EP, Shares Intimate Version of “Drowning”: Stream
-->
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.