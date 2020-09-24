Arlo Parks Covers Billie Eilish’s “my future” on BBC Radio 1: Watch

Arlo Parks on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Emerging R&B artist Arlo Parks brought a stripped-down cover of Billie Eilish’s “my future” to BBC Radio’s 1 Live Lounge.

The performance came as part of Live Lounge Month, and it wasn’t the first time that Parks or “my future” had graced the microphones of the BBC. September opened with Miley Cyrus, who took a full-throated approach to “my future” that emphasized the song’s deep emotions. Then, a week later, Parks accompanied Phoebe Bridgers as she covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees”. Now Arlo Parks had a chance alone in the spotlight, and she highlighted the self-reflection in Eilish’s ballad.



In contrast to Cyrus, 20-year-old Parks doesn’t belt out her feelings. She has a gossamer voice, and her great skill as a vocalist shows in the delicate shading of her phrases. Accompanied only by a lone electric guitar, she strikes a contemplative tone, and even as the song progresses into the more upbeat second movement, she resists the temptation to step on the gas. Parks knows there’s tremendous power in restraint. Scroll onwards to glimpse “my future”.

Parks has authored a handful of EPs, and earlier this year she released the singles “Eugene”, “Black Dog”, “Hurt”, and the Radiohead cover “Creep”.