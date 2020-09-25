Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

ASAP Ferg Drops New Album Floor Seats II: Stream

Featuring Marilyn Manson, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, and more

by
on September 25, 2020, 12:26am
ASAP Ferg, photo by Amy Price

ASAP Ferg has released Floor Seats II, his new studio album and the follow-up to his 2019 Floor Seats EP. Stream it below via Spotify.

Floor Seats II spans 10 tracks in total, including the previously released singles “No Ceilings” featuring Lil Wayne and Jay Gwuapo and “Move Ya Hips” with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO. The album also  boasts collaborations with Marilyn Manson (who appears on a track called… “Marilyn Manson”), Diddy, and Fivio Foreign. Rappers Mulatto, Antha Panth, and ONEFOUR make appearances on the LP as well.

Earlier this week, ASAP Ferg announced the impending release of Floor Seats II by linking up with NBA legend Dennis Rodman for a video. In it, the basketball player hypes up Ferg before he outlines the guest features on his new album and reveals the release date. The co-sign isn’t as random as it seems; the rapper penned a track with Tyga for the LP that’s literally called “Dennis Rodman”.

Editors' Picks

Check out the album artwork and complete tracklist after the jump.

Floor Seats II Artwork:

Floor Seats II by ASAP Ferg album artwork cover art

Floor Seats II Tracklist: 
01. Marilyn Manson (feat. Marilyn Manson)
02. Dennis Rodman (feat. Tyga)
03. In It (feat. Mulatto)
04. Hectic (feat. Diddy)
05. Mask (feat. Antha Panth)
06. Aussie Freaks (feat. Fivio Foreign & ONEFOUR)
07. Intermission
08. Move Ya Hips (feat. MadeinTYO & Nicki Minaj)
09. No Ceilings (feat. Jay Gwuapo & Lil Wayne)
10. Value

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Lil Wayne Releases Deluxe Edition of Tha Carter V: Stream