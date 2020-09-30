Singer Alex Varkatzas Parts Ways with Atreyu

Alex Varkatzas, photo by Thaib A. Wahab

Atreyu have announced that founding singer Alex Varkatzas has parted ways with the band. The metalcore act delivered the news via its social media pages on Wednesday (September 30th), promising that the group “will not disappear.”

Varkatzas was Atreyu’s vocalist since the band formed in 1998 in Anaheim, California. His passionate screams were a staple of the band’s metalcore style. In fact, in 2018, Varkatzas claimed Atreyu had invented metalcore, comments that raised some eyebrows in the scene.



The band issued a statement on social media announcing the split, which appears to be mutually amicable, though it doesn’t specify any definite reason for Varkatzas’ exit:

“We have been a band for over 20 years now. Lived our dreams together as friends and as brothers. We traveled the world doing what we love, and have been fortunate enough to play music for such an incredible fan base that provides us with the opportunity to share our greatest moments with them.

Now a time of change has come for all of us. Alex Varkatzas is sailing off on a ship of his own, and will part ways with Atreyu. He will not disappear, and neither will Atreyu. There’s nothing but love and respect for each other, and we can’t wait to see what he will come up with next. Stay tuned for his upcoming projects and we all wish him success and fulfillment with all his future endeavors.

Atreyu’s next adventure is among us.

We love you, we’ll see you shortly.”

Varkatzas’ stint with Atreyu was a productive one. The band churned out seven full-length albums, with 2018’s In Our Wake being their most recent release.

Looking back on the brighter moments of Varkatzas work with Atreyu, albums such as 2004’s The Curse and 2006’s A Death-Grip on Yesterday stand as pinnacle examples of mid-aughts, MySpace-era metalcore. Varkatzas could downright wail, as the shredder “Bleeding Mascara” and 2008 single “Falling Down” go on to prove.

See Atreyu’s full post and revisit the band’s “Bleeding Mascara” performance from the 2010 Graspop festival below.