BABYMETAL Announce Legend Metal Galaxy Live Albums

BABYMETAL, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

BABYMETAL are celebrating their landmark January 2020 shows at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Japan, with a pair of live albums chronicling the two concerts. Across the two nights, the pop-metal sensations performed in front of 50,000 people.

The shows, dubbed “Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1]” and “Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2]” saw BABYMETAL play two completely different sets, with one show dedicated to their “Light Force” and the other to their “Dark Force”.



The albums will be available via digital music services beginning September 9th. Blu-ray/DVD versions are being sold in Japan, while CDs are available as imports at Amazon here (Day 1) and here (Day 2).

The pair of concerts were billed as “extra shows” on the band’s tour in support of their 2019 album Metal Galaxy, which became the first LP by an Asian act to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart.

Check out a trailer for Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] and Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] below, followed by the album artwork and tracklists.

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] Artwork:

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] Tracklist:

01. FUTURE METAL

02. DA DA DANCE

03. Elevator Girl

04. Shanti Shanti Shanti

05. Oh! MAJINAI

06. YAVA!

07. Brand New Day

08. Gimme Chocolate!!

09. Megitsune

10. Night Night Burn!

11. THE ONE

12. Road of Resistance

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] Artwork:

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] Tracklist:

01. IN THE NAME OF

02. Distortion

03. PA PA YA!!

04. KARATE

05. Kagerou

06. BxMxC

07. Syncopation

08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

09. Starlight

10. Shine

11. Arkadia

12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai