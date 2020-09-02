Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

BABYMETAL Announce Legend Metal Galaxy Live Albums

The releases chronicle the pop-metal band's January 2020 two-night stand in Chiba, Japan

by
on September 02, 2020, 2:40pm
BABYMETAL Live Albums
BABYMETAL, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

BABYMETAL are celebrating their landmark January 2020 shows at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Japan, with a pair of live albums chronicling the two concerts. Across the two nights, the pop-metal sensations performed in front of 50,000 people.

The shows, dubbed “Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1]” and “Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2]” saw BABYMETAL play two completely different sets, with one show dedicated to their “Light Force” and the other to their “Dark Force”.

The albums will be available via digital music services beginning September 9th. Blu-ray/DVD versions are being sold in Japan, while CDs are available as imports at Amazon here (Day 1) and here (Day 2).

The pair of concerts were billed as “extra shows” on the band’s tour in support of their 2019 album Metal Galaxy, which became the first LP by an Asian act to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart.

Editors' Picks

Check out a trailer for Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] and Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] below, followed by the album artwork and tracklists.

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] Artwork:

Babymetal Legend Metal Galaxy Day 1

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] Tracklist:
01. FUTURE METAL
02. DA DA DANCE
03. Elevator Girl
04. Shanti Shanti Shanti
05. Oh! MAJINAI
06. YAVA!
07. Brand New Day
08. Gimme Chocolate!!
09. Megitsune
10. Night Night Burn!
11. THE ONE
12. Road of Resistance

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] Artwork:

Babymetal Legend Metal Galaxy Day 2

Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] Tracklist:
01. IN THE NAME OF
02. Distortion
03. PA PA YA!!
04. KARATE
05. Kagerou
06. BxMxC
07. Syncopation
08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
09. Starlight
10. Shine
11. Arkadia
12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Multi-Year Netflix Deal
Next Story
Touché Amoré Share New Song “I’ll Be Your Host” Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream
Anticipated Fall 2020 Metal Albums
20 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of Fall 2020
Incantation New Album
Incantation Announce New Album Sect of Vile Divinities, Unleash Lead Single “Propitiation”: Stream
Top 20 Metal Albums of 2020 (So Far)
Top 20 Metal Albums of 2020 (So Far)
Metallica Mondays Peru 2014 show
#MetallicaMondays: Watch Metallica’s 2014 “By Request” Peru Show
Sepultura Socially Distant "Isolation"
Sepultura Perform Socially Distant Version of “Isolation”: Watch
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments