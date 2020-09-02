BABYMETAL Announce Legend Metal Galaxy Live Albums

BABYMETAL are celebrating their landmark January 2020 shows at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, Japan, with a pair of live albums chronicling the two concerts. Across the two nights, the pop-metal sensations performed in front of 50,000 people.
The shows, dubbed “Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1]” and “Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2]” saw BABYMETAL play two completely different sets, with one show dedicated to their “Light Force” and the other to their “Dark Force”.
The albums will be available via digital music services beginning September 9th. Blu-ray/DVD versions are being sold in Japan, while CDs are available as imports at Amazon here (Day 1) and here (Day 2).
The pair of concerts were billed as “extra shows” on the band’s tour in support of their 2019 album Metal Galaxy, which became the first LP by an Asian act to hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock Albums chart.
Check out a trailer for Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] and Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] below, followed by the album artwork and tracklists.
Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] Artwork:
Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 1] Tracklist:
01. FUTURE METAL
02. DA DA DANCE
03. Elevator Girl
04. Shanti Shanti Shanti
05. Oh! MAJINAI
06. YAVA!
07. Brand New Day
08. Gimme Chocolate!!
09. Megitsune
10. Night Night Burn!
11. THE ONE
12. Road of Resistance
Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] Artwork:
Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2] Tracklist:
01. IN THE NAME OF
02. Distortion
03. PA PA YA!!
04. KARATE
05. Kagerou
06. BxMxC
07. Syncopation
08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!
09. Starlight
10. Shine
11. Arkadia
12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai