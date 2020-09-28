beabadoobee Unveils New Song “How Was Your Day?”: Stream

beabadoobee, image courtesy of the artist

Rising rocker beabadoobee shared her new song “How Was Your Day?”. It’s the latest preview of her debut album Fake It Flowers, which drops October 16th via Dirty Hit.

As you might guess from the songwriter behind “I Wish I Was Stephen Malkmus”, bea has never been afraid to express herself with a forceful electric guitar. But here she strikes a softer tone, with acoustic strumming providing a backdrop for a bruised vocal delivery. The question, “How was your day?” is an attempt to reestablish communication. “What do you look like?” she asks later. “Remember when we used to fight?” Others might not recall that memory so fondly, but this is a song for appreciating the view through rose-colored glasses. She sings, “You used to kiss me/ Guess it’s not hard to believe/ That I miss getting angry at you.”



The accompanying music video shows off her latest thrift store finds, or maybe she just raided the closet of a 19th century German peasant. Wearing a corset, white blouse, and black skirt, she sits on an old wooden swing and reminisces about a tall skinny boy who made her laugh. The visuals are steeped in nostalgia, and you can check them out after the jump.

Previously, beabadoobee has shared the singles Worth It”, “Sorry”, and “Care”. Last July, she unveiled a cover of Daniel Johnston’s “Walking the Cow”.