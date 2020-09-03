Beastie Boys Announce Greatest Hits Album

Beastie Boys

Beastie Boys diehards can keep their “Body Movin'” for decades to come thanks to a forthcoming compilation album collecting all of the legendary rap group’s greatest hits. Simply titled Beastie Boys Music, it’s due out next month via UMe.

Spanning a generous 20 songs, the compilation features a handful of cuts off their Licensed to Ill debut album, including “Fight For Your Right”, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”, “Brass Monkey”, and “Paul Revere”. 1989’s Paul’s Boutique is represented with “Shake Your Rump” and “Hey Ladies”, alongside “So What’Cha Want” and “Pass the Mic” from the 1992 record Check Your Head.



A few singles from 1994’s Ill Communication appear (“Sure Shot” and “Sabotage”), as do 1998 Hello Nasty selections “Body Movin'” and “Intergalactic”. The hip-hop outfit’s more recent releases, such as “Ch-Check It Out” from 2004’s To the 5 Boroughs and “Make Some Noise” off 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, also find a home on Beastie Boys Music.

The new greatest hits release serves as a companion piece to both the Emmy-nominated Beastie Boys Story documentary directed by Spike Jonze and the acclaimed best-seller Beastie Boys Book. It will be available digitally, on CD, and 2xLP beginning October 23rd, and pre-orders have already started.

In recent months, Beastie Boys surviving members Ad-Rock and Michael “Mike D” Diamond reunited with longtime producer Rick Rubin and were given their own SiriusXM channel. They’re next set to feature on the new Public Enemy album.

Beastie Boys Music Artwork:

Beastie Boys Music Tracklist:

CD/Digital

01. So What’Cha Want

02. Paul Revere

03. Shake Your Rump

04. Make Some Noise

05. Sure Shot

06. Intergalactic

07. Ch-Check It Out

08. Fight For Your Right

09. Pass The Mic

10. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win

11. Body Movin’

12. Sabotage

13. Hold It Now, Hit It

14. Shadrach

15. Root Down

16. Brass Monkey

17. Get It Together

18. Jimmy James

19. Hey Ladies

20. No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2xLP Vinyl

SIDE A

01. Fight For Your Right

02. Brass Monkey

03. No Sleep Till Brooklyn

04. Paul Revere

05. Hold It Now, Hit It

SIDE B

01. Shake Your Rump

02. Shadrach

03. Hey Ladies

04. Pass The Mic

05. So What’Cha Want

SIDE C

01. Jimmy James

02. Sure Shot

03. Root Down

04. Sabotage

05. Get It Together

SIDE D

01. Body Movin’

02. Intergalactic

03. Ch-Check It Out

04. Make Some Noise

05. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win