Beastie Boys Announce Greatest Hits Album

Beastie Boys diehards can keep their “Body Movin'” for decades to come thanks to a forthcoming compilation album collecting all of the legendary rap group’s greatest hits. Simply titled Beastie Boys Music, it’s due out next month via UMe.
Spanning a generous 20 songs, the compilation features a handful of cuts off their Licensed to Ill debut album, including “Fight For Your Right”, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”, “Brass Monkey”, and “Paul Revere”. 1989’s Paul’s Boutique is represented with “Shake Your Rump” and “Hey Ladies”, alongside “So What’Cha Want” and “Pass the Mic” from the 1992 record Check Your Head.
A few singles from 1994’s Ill Communication appear (“Sure Shot” and “Sabotage”), as do 1998 Hello Nasty selections “Body Movin'” and “Intergalactic”. The hip-hop outfit’s more recent releases, such as “Ch-Check It Out” from 2004’s To the 5 Boroughs and “Make Some Noise” off 2011’s Hot Sauce Committee Part Two, also find a home on Beastie Boys Music.
The new greatest hits release serves as a companion piece to both the Emmy-nominated Beastie Boys Story documentary directed by Spike Jonze and the acclaimed best-seller Beastie Boys Book. It will be available digitally, on CD, and 2xLP beginning October 23rd, and pre-orders have already started.
In recent months, Beastie Boys surviving members Ad-Rock and Michael “Mike D” Diamond reunited with longtime producer Rick Rubin and were given their own SiriusXM channel. They’re next set to feature on the new Public Enemy album.
Beastie Boys Music Artwork:
Beastie Boys Music Tracklist:
CD/Digital
01. So What’Cha Want
02. Paul Revere
03. Shake Your Rump
04. Make Some Noise
05. Sure Shot
06. Intergalactic
07. Ch-Check It Out
08. Fight For Your Right
09. Pass The Mic
10. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
11. Body Movin’
12. Sabotage
13. Hold It Now, Hit It
14. Shadrach
15. Root Down
16. Brass Monkey
17. Get It Together
18. Jimmy James
19. Hey Ladies
20. No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2xLP Vinyl
SIDE A
01. Fight For Your Right
02. Brass Monkey
03. No Sleep Till Brooklyn
04. Paul Revere
05. Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
01. Shake Your Rump
02. Shadrach
03. Hey Ladies
04. Pass The Mic
05. So What’Cha Want
SIDE C
01. Jimmy James
02. Sure Shot
03. Root Down
04. Sabotage
05. Get It Together
SIDE D
01. Body Movin’
02. Intergalactic
03. Ch-Check It Out
04. Make Some Noise
05. Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win