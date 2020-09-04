Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Beyoncé Pledges Another $1 Million to Black-Owned Businesses

Queen Bey has teamed with the NAACP for a second round of grants

by
on September 04, 2020, 10:20am
beyonce naacp $1 million donation black owned businesses
Beyoncé, photo by Andrew White via Parkwood Entertainment/Disney+

Beyoncé has been one of the more charitable celebrities helping ease the burden of 2020 through her BeyGOOD foundation. In April, she sent $6 million to essential workers impacted by the coronavirus, then in May supplied 1,000 testing kits and PPE to her native Houston. June saw the beginning of her Black Parade initiative (and companion single) to promote Black-owned businesses, which she backed up by launching the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund in July with the NAACP Empowerment Programs. Now, the superstar has announced a second round of grants for the fund, bringing another $1 million to Black-owned businesses.

According to the fund’s website, the money will go to “assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country.” Black-owned businesses in select cities will be able to apply for a $10,000 grant to help sustain through these lean times. Applications for the new round will open later this month.

The first round of grants were issued to 20 recipients on August 18th. Announced on Beyoncé’s website, the 20 businesses selected included a photography studio, a bakery, a tennis academy, a martial arts school, a barbershop, a hostel in Bey’s Houston hometown, and other companies.

Editors' Picks

For information on how to apply for a grant, or to donate to the NAACP Empowerment Programs, head to the NAACP website.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Rosalía and J Balvin Join Sech on Empowering New “Relación” Remix: Stream
Next Story
Meet the Inmate Who Attacked R Kelly with a Pen in Jail
Beyoncé Black Parade new song stream new music Juneteenth, photo by David Brendan Hall
Beyoncé Drops New Song “Black Parade” to Honor Juneteenth: Stream
Beyoncé
Beyoncé Launches “Black Parade” Initiative to Support Black-Owned Businesses
small-biz-live-concert-stream-video-lauryn-hill-brittany-howard-lineup
Ms. Lauryn Hill, Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, and More Play “Small Biz Live” Concert: Watch
Janelle Monae
Janelle Monaé Announces Livestream Concert Benefiting Black- and LGBTQ-Owned Small Businesses
Rihanna Donate Domestic Violence Lockdown Twitter Jack Dorsey Coronavirus Covid-19
Rihanna Donates $4.2 Million to Domestic Violence Victims Impacted by COVID-19 Lockdowns
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments