Beyoncé Pledges Another $1 Million to Black-Owned Businesses

Beyoncé, photo by Andrew White via Parkwood Entertainment/Disney+

Beyoncé has been one of the more charitable celebrities helping ease the burden of 2020 through her BeyGOOD foundation. In April, she sent $6 million to essential workers impacted by the coronavirus, then in May supplied 1,000 testing kits and PPE to her native Houston. June saw the beginning of her Black Parade initiative (and companion single) to promote Black-owned businesses, which she backed up by launching the Black-Owned Small Business Impact Fund in July with the NAACP Empowerment Programs. Now, the superstar has announced a second round of grants for the fund, bringing another $1 million to Black-owned businesses.

According to the fund’s website, the money will go to “assist our small business communities that have been directly impacted by recent events across the country.” Black-owned businesses in select cities will be able to apply for a $10,000 grant to help sustain through these lean times. Applications for the new round will open later this month.



The first round of grants were issued to 20 recipients on August 18th. Announced on Beyoncé’s website, the 20 businesses selected included a photography studio, a bakery, a tennis academy, a martial arts school, a barbershop, a hostel in Bey’s Houston hometown, and other companies.

For information on how to apply for a grant, or to donate to the NAACP Empowerment Programs, head to the NAACP website.