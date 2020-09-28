Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Billie Eilish’s Apple TV+ Documentary Due Out Early 2021

Watch a teaser for The World's A Little Blurry

by
on September 28, 2020, 2:30pm
Apple Announces Billie Eilish Documentary
Billie Eilish, photo by Kenneth Cappello

Billie Eilish’s long-in-the-works documentary from Apple TV+ has formally been announced today. Titled The World’s A Little Blurry, the feature film will hit theaters and Apple’s premium streaming platform in February 2021.

The existence of the doc was first revealed in December 2019, when Apple TV+ acquired the project for a whopping $25 million dollars. The World’s A Little Blurry is expected to highlight Eilish’s incredible rise to fame, as well as showcase personal, behind-the-scenes moments from throughout her young yet already historic career. One of those private scenes, a throwback look at the pop megastar’s first piano lessons, is featured in the film’s newly unveiled teaser trailer. Watch below.

The forthcoming doc was produced by Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media. R.J. Cutler, who’s known for other non-fiction flicks such as The September IssueThe War Room, and A Perfect Candidate, directed the documentary

Editors' Picks

The five-time Grammy winner and 2018 Rookie of the Year has been keeping busy since releasing her terrific new single “my future” back in July. In addition to performing that tune at the Democratic National Convention and as part of her first ever Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, the 18-year-old Eilish hopped on Kevin Malone’s Oral History of the Office podcast to talk all about her favorite TV show.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Members of Mastodon, Russian Circles, and More Cover Alice in Chains’ “Rain When I Die”: Watch
Next Story
Bright Eyes Perform Cross-Continental Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch