Billy Joel Won’t Return to Madison Square Garden Until Late 2021

Six concerts from earlier this year have been pushed back to 2021 and 2022

by
on September 04, 2020, 5:22pm
Billy Joel

As the coronavirus crisis stretches onwards, Billy Joel has announced that he won’t return to his monthly Madison Square Garden concerts until November 5th, 2021.

The news affects six concerts cancelled by the coronavirus crisis earlier this year. They were initially supposed to take place between March 19th and August 3rd, and were already pushed back once already, to take place from September 26th through February 3rd, 2021.

Well, that plan proved too optimistic. Now Joel is giving health officials plenty of time to roll out a vaccine before he tries again; those same six concerts will run from 2021 to 2022 starting on Friday, November 5th, and continuing through Monday, December 20th, Friday, January 14th, Saturday, February 12th, Thursday, March 24th, and finishing on Friday, April 8th. Those who purchased tickets to concerts at their initial times will be automatically rolled over to the new times, with March of 2020 tickets now good for November of 2021, February 2021 tickets corresponding to April 2022, and so on for every show in-between.

Those who cannot attend the rescheduled events can get a refund. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them here.

Earlier this summer, Joel won the internet for a day when he stopped to play a random piano on the sidewalk. In May, he participated in the Rise Up New York! benefit livestream.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

