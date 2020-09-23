Black Widow (Marvel)

Disney has returned with more re-programming woes. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Mouse House is pushing back both Black Widow and West Side Story way, way into 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scarlett Johansson’s blockbuster will go from November 6th to May 7th, 2021. If you’re keeping tabs, that’s more than a full year removed from its pre-Covid release date of May 1st, 2020. Because of this, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is moving from May 7th to July 9th, 2021, while The Eternals will shift from February to November 5th, 2021.



Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story is officially out of this year’s Oscar race. 20th Century and Amblin’s remake of the iconic musical is being delayed an entire year, going from December 18th, 2020 to December 10th, 2021. One has to wonder if this has anything to do with the recent allegations surrounding star Ansel Elgort.

So, what’s staying? Well, Disney is keeping Death on the Nile on the 2020 calendar, moving the Kenneth Branagh-directed sequel from October 23rd to Dec. 18th. Same goes for Pixar’s Soul, which remains on target for November 20th. 20th Century’s Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, is also keeping its December 11th date.

Much of this movement stems from the fact that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet — the canary in the coal mine of 2020 COVID blockbusters — fared so poorly at the domestic box office over the past month. It also speaks to the success (?) of Mulan for Disney+, seeing how none of these titles are heading to their streaming service.

Welp, time to update our anticipated movies list.

