Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Country Singer Blanco Brown Seriously Injured in Car Crash

Brown is currently in intensive care at an Atlanta hospital

by
on September 03, 2020, 11:25am
Blanco Brown
Blanco Brown

Country-trap musician and producer Blanco Brown sustained “serious injuries” after being involved in a head-on collision on Monday.

Brown’s record label BB Music Group said the crash occurred near Brown’s home in Atlanta. He was transported to a local hospital and underwent 12 hours of surgery “to address the traumas.” “Additional surgeries are expected as he currently rests in the ICU,” the label added.

The 35-year-old Atlanta native is best known for his 2019 single “The Git Up”. Similar to Lil Nas X’s own smash “Old Town Road”, Brown’s “The Git Up” seamlessly meshed country and trap music, and rode a tidal wave of virality on TikTok all the way to a No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts. To date, the song has also been streamed more than 200 million times on Spotify.

Aside from his own solo music, Brown has also written songs for Pitbull, 2 Chainz, and Monica, among others.

Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Chadwick Boseman's Marvel Co-Stars Pay Tribute
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Face Masks So You Can Be Bold and Stay Safe
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
Want to Start a Pandemic Podcast? Here's How
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020
The Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2020

Previous Story
Beastie Boys Announce Greatest Hits Album
Next Story
ANOHNI Reveals Blazing Protest Song “R.N.C. 2020”: Stream
Simon Cowell
Simon Cowell Breaks Back After Falling Off Electric Bicycle
New Music Friday: 4 Albums To Stream
Little Richard
R.I.P. Little Richard, Rock & Roll Pioneer Dies at 87
ariana-grande-still-hurting-subculture-concert-video-watch
Ariana Grande Sings Broadway Song “Still Hurting” from Quarantine: Watch
Power Trip Trapt Twitter Feud
Power Trip Challenge Trapt to See Which Band Can Draw Biggest Crowd
-->
×
We noticed that you have experienced our new site. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to this site.
Do you miss the previous version of the site? Please send us your comments