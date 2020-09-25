Menu
Blood Orange Remixes Tame Impala’s “Borderline”: Stream

Featuring all new instrumentation, including drums from Porches' Aaron Maine

by
on September 25, 2020, 10:11am
tame impala blood orange borderline remix stream
Tame Impala and Blood Orange, photos by Ben Kaye

Earlier this week, a pared-down Tame Impala lineup performed a club-ified version of “Borderline” on Fallon. Today, we get yet another iteration of the single off The Slow Rush, as Blood Orange has shared a “remix” of the song that’s more like an entire reimagining.

Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes has slowed everything down, creating a mellow oscillation between a warm, tropical vibe and a hypnotic, psychedelic spiral. More than a true remix, this rendition of “Borderline” stretches over seven minutes long and features completely new instrumentation. Hynes adds his own original compositions, while additional drumming comes from Aaron Maine of Porches.

Take a listen to Blood Orange’s “Borderline” remix below.

This is but the latest remix from Tame Impala this year. There was the 18-minute version of “One More Year”, Kevin Parker’s spin on 070 Shake’s “Guilty Conscience”, and Four Tet’s remix of “Is It True”. Blood Orange, meanwhile, recently released collaborations with 박혜진 Park Hye Jin (“CALL ME (Freestyle)”) and The Avalanches (“We Will Always Love You”).

