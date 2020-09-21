Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Remain in Prison Until 2021

Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda will remain in prison until 2021 after a parole board denied his request for early release, according to TMZ.

The Brooklyn rapper was arrested in December 2014 on a litany of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession. New York City police accused Shmurda of being “the driving force” behind a street gang called GS9, which had been involved in a wave of shootings. Shmurda frequently rapped about drug-dealing, violence, and even murder, which police said were “almost like a real-life document of what they were doing on the street.”



In 2016, on the eve of his trial, Shmurda pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Under the terms of the deal, Shmurda was credited with two years time served. His sentence runs until December 2021.

While incarcerated, Shmurda was caught smuggling a “sharp metal object” into Rikers Island in New York. He was charged with contraband and sentenced to four years in prison, which runs concurrently to his current prison term.