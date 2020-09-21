Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bobby Shmurda Denied Parole, Will Remain in Prison Until 2021

The Brooklyn rapper is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence

by
on September 21, 2020, 5:30pm
Bobby Shmurda
Bobby Shmurda

Bobby Shmurda will remain in prison until 2021 after a parole board denied his request for early release, according to TMZ.

The Brooklyn rapper was arrested in December 2014 on a litany of charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, and drug and gun possession. New York City police accused Shmurda of being “the driving force” behind a street gang called GS9, which had been involved in a wave of shootings. Shmurda frequently rapped about drug-dealing, violence, and even murder, which police said were “almost like a real-life document of what they were doing on the street.”

In 2016, on the eve of his trial, Shmurda pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession, and was sentenced to seven years in prison. Under the terms of the deal, Shmurda was credited with two years time served. His sentence runs until December 2021.

While incarcerated, Shmurda was caught smuggling a “sharp metal object” into Rikers Island in New York. He was charged with contraband and sentenced to four years in prison, which runs concurrently to his current prison term.

A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
A Killer T-Shirt and Mask Combo for Blockbuster Thriller Fans
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
2020 Has Been Awful, But Here's Something Awesome for $20.20
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Almost Famous Quotes You Don't Realize You Say All the Time
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans
Billie Eilish Made This Instrument Just for Her Fans

Previous Story
The Losers’ Club Cast of Stephen King’s It Miniseries to Reunite at Salem Horror Fest
Next Story
Final Season of Schitt’s Creek Coming to Netflix in October
×
We noticed that you visited our new website design. If you enjoyed your experience, you can return to the new site.
Do you prefer the previous version of our site? Please send us your comments.