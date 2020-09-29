Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Bonnaroo Pushes Back 2021 Festival to Fall

The Manchester, Tennessee festival won't return until next September

by
on September 29, 2020, 2:14pm
Bonnaroo, photo by David Brendan Hall
Bonnaroo, photo by David Brendan Hall

As perhaps a sign of what music fans can — or can’t — look forward to next summer, Bonnaroo has already pushed back its 2021 festival to the fall.

Bonnaroo had already scrapped its 2020 physical edition due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, it’s been revealed the Bonnaroo’s 2021 event won’t take place during the festival’s usual mid-June weekend. Instead, new dates have been set for September 2nd-5th, 2021.

The postponement isn’t totally unexpected; most health experts outside of the Trump Administration agree that a COVD-19 vaccine won’t be available to the general public until Q2 or Q3 of next year. By moving the festival to September, organizers are affording themselves extra runaway and setting the stage for Bonnaroo to be one of the first major large-scale music events to take place post-pandemic. It’s also a strong indication that most other early spring/summer events — e.g., Coachella — will also likely be pushed back.

This past weekend, Bonnaroo staged its Virtual ROO-ALITY online festival, which was highlighted by an archival stream of Beastie Boys’ final performance ever.

Editor’s Note: Stay safe by picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief fund supporting independent musicians.

This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
This Halloween Calls for a Very Different Kind of Mask
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
Become a Member of The Losers Club: A Stephen King Podcast
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
These Are Sufjan Stevens' Best - and Worst - Albums
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+
The Mandalorian Season 2 Is Coming Soon to Disney+

Previous Story
Praise Manon, The Craft: Legacy Trailer is Finally Here: Watch
Next Story
Purity Ring Cover Alice DJ’s Classic “Better Off Alone”: Stream