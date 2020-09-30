Boris Announce High-Res Digital Reissues of Vein, Präparat, and Eternity

Boris, photo by Miki Matsushima

Boris have been archiving past releases on Bandcamp throughout the course of the year. Now, the Japanese metal band are unearthing high-res digital reissues of vein (2006), präparat (2013), and the 2018 live recording eternity, all of which will be available starting October 2nd.

The reissues mark the first time the albums will be available in high-res 24-bit audio, which can be selected as a downloadable format when you purchase a release via Bandcamp. Back in August, Boris unearthed rare recordings as part of their six-volume Archive series, culling their many one-off experimental recordings into one intuitive anthology.



The many sides of Boris are apparent on vein, präparat, and eternity. On the 2006 version of vein (it’s been recorded and released a few times by the band over the years), Boris approach full-blown ’80s noisecore; it’s some of the most intense music in their catalog. If you liked the band’s punk-influenced 2020 album, NO, then vein is definitely worth a listen.

More familiar sludge and post-metal territories are explored on 2013’s präparat and 2018’s eternity, which is a live recording from the Dear tour. In a recent past, these obscure, hard-to-find recordings had to be bootlegged off sketchy mp3 blogs, so they’ll finally be accessible again via Boris’ archival project.

The band is also dropping vinyl reissues of Absolutego and Amplifier Worship, returning those albums to print after past pressing sold out and became sought-after collector’s items. Third Man Records is handling those vinyl represses, but otherwise, Boris has operated independently throughout 2020, offering up a plethora of content, mostly on their own terms via Bandcamp.

Check out the artwork and tracklists below.

vein Artwork:

vein tracklist:

01. vein

präparat Artwork:

präparat Tracklist:

01. December

02. 哀歌 -elegy-

03. evil stack 3

04. 砂時計 -monologue-

05. method of error

06. bataille sucre

07. perforated line

08. コップの内側 -castel in the air-

09. mirano

10. カンヴァス -canvas-

11. maeve

eternity Artwork:

eternity Tracklist:

01. Dystopia Intro

02. Absolutego

03. D.O.W.N -Domination of Waiting Noise-

04. DEADSONG -詩-

05. Absolutego -絶対自我-

06. Beyond -かのひと-

07. Phenomenons Drive

08. Kagero -蜉蝣-

09. Biotope -ビオトープ-

10. The Power

11. Memento Mori

12. Dystopia -Vanishing Point / 何処へ-

13. Dear