Menu
Tunein Player
Heavy Consequence Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines
   

R.I.P. Brent Young, Former Trivium Bassist Dies

The musician was an early member of Trivium from 2000 through 2004

by
on September 27, 2020, 1:56pm
Brent Young passes
Brent Young

Brent Young, an early member of the metal band Trivium, has passed away. His death was confirmed by Trivium frontman Matt Heafy, who mourned the loss of his former bandmate via social media.

Young joined Trivium as their guitarist in 2000, but switched over to bass in 2001. He appeared on their early Blue demo and their 2003 debut album, Ember to Inferno. He was replaced in 2004 by Paolo Gregoletto, who remains Trivium’s bassist to this day.

“We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young,” posted Heafy on Twitter. “Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together — I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person. Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent’s family and friends.”

Drummer Travis Smith, who played in Trivium from 1999 through 2009, also mourned the loss of Young, writing, “I will forever remember September 25th at 6:48pm. This is when I received the most saddening, heartbreaking phone call I’ve ever received. My brother and best friend for the past 27 years has passed and is no longer with me.”

Editors' Picks

A few years back, Young and Smith formed their own band, Blacknova, but they were in search of a new singer as of last year.

Condolences go out to Brent Young’s family, friends, and bandmates. See footage of him performing with Trivium below.

Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
Great Pop Culture Merch at a Greatly Reduced Price
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
For Those Very Uninterested in Anti-Maskers' Opinions
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
These Are Martin Scorsese's Best - and Worst - Films
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer
Dave Grohl Wrote a Theme Song for this 10-Year-Old Drummer

Previous Story
Dwayne Johnson Endorses Joe Biden for President