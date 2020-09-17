Brian Eno Announces Film Music 1976-2020 Compilation

Brian Eno, photo by Shamil Tanna

Over the course of his brilliant five-decade career, Brian Eno has contributed music to hundreds of films. Now, for the first time, he’s compiling a selection of these compositions as a standalone release.

Aptly titled Film Music 1976-2020, the album includes both classic and lesser-known tracks in addition to seven previously unreleased recordings.



Among the songs featured: Eno’s “Prophecy Theme” from David Lynch’s Dune; “Late Evening In Jersey” from Michael Mann’s Heat; and a cover of William Bell’s “You Don’t Miss Your Water” from Jonathan Demme’s Married to the Mob. Also included is “Beach Sequence”, Eno and U2’s Passengers collaboration for the Michelangelo Antonioni film Beyond the Clouds, and Eno’s “Deep Blue Day”, which soundtrack Ewan McGregor’s toilet dive in Trainspotting.

Eno also unearths seven unreleased tracks, including material he wrote for the first two seasons of Top Boy and Peter Jackson’s Lovely Bones. The latter track is called “Ship In A Bottle” and is streaming below ahead of the album’s release.

Film Music 1976-2020 will be released digitally on November 13th. A physical release on CD and double vinyl is slated for January 22nd, 2021. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Film Music 1976-2020 Tracklist:

01. Top Boy (Theme) (2:30) from Top Boy – Season 1 *

02. Ship in A Bottle (2:43) from The Lovely Bones *

03. Blood Red (3:15) from Francis Bacon’s Arena *

04. Under (5:20) from Cool World

05. Decline and Fall (3:35) from O Nome da Morte *

06. Prophecy Theme (4:22) from Dune

07. Reasonable Question (2:41) from We Are As Gods *

08. Late Evening in Jersey (4:38) from Heat

09. Beach Sequence (3:32) from Beyond The Clouds

10. You Don’t Miss Your Water (3:46) from Married to the Mob

11. Deep Blue Day (3:59) from Trainspotting

12. The Sombre (4:28) from Top Boy Season 2 *

13. Dover Beach (4:45) from Jubilee

14. Design as Reduction (4:19) from RAMS

15. Undersea Steps (4:06) from Natural World – Hammerhead *

16. Final Sunset (4:11) from Sebastiane

17. An Ending ( Ascent ) (4:24) from For All Mankind

* = w/ Previously Unreleased